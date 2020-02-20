ASHLAND — A night at the theatre is due at Ashland City Library as they present a weekend showing of “Love Letters” starting Feb. 21-23.

The play, written by playwright and novelist A.R. Gurney, is the featured presentation of the library’s Dinner, Drama and Diamonds dinner theatre event and will be hosted at the Ashland VFW building.

Known for featuring the conflicts of upper-class WASP (White Anglo-Saxon Protestant) society in a contemporary American setting and a display of wit in his productions, Gurney was revered for his consistent work in stage and being near peerless in his reoccurring themes.

Among “Love Letters,” his most famous works include, “The Dining Room,” “Sweet Sue,” “The Cocktail Hour” and his musical “Love in Buffalo.”

“Love Letters” is notable for casting a rotation of name actors during its 1989 debut, including Kathleen Turner, Christopher Walken, William Hurt, Joan van Ark, Meredith Baxter and even Christopher Reeve at the time.

Directed by Erin Fast, the play chronicles the lives of Andrew Ladd and Melissa Gardiner from their childhood through their adult years and the lifetime-long conversation they have through letters.

The lead roles will be played by multiple people in order to maximize the local talent by having them portray the characters through various stages of life.

Andrew will be played by Ransom Gardiner, Don Lynn, Cory Klaker, Jason Endicott and Millard Fox, while Melissa will be played by Faith Tonne, Kayla LaBelle, Hilary McPhail, Holly Fast and Linda Brower.

“We also introduce musical numbers between scenes, chosen specifically to bring out emotional overtones,” said Fast in a news release.

A one-half carat diamond will also be raffled off during the show.

The Friday and Saturday performances will open at 5:30 p.m. and will serve dinner at 6:30 p.m., with a matinee at 11:30 a.m. Sunday and brunch served at 12:30 p.m. at the Ashland VFW building on 8th Avenue and Highland Street.

