LINDSBORG — The last time the Messiah Festival of the Arts was postponed, it was 1918 and America was in the midst of a flu pandemic.

During that year, an H1N1 virus caused one of the most severe pandemics in history, infecting and killing millions of people worldwide. This year’s COVID-19 outbreak has infected hundreds of thousands worldwide. As a result of subsequent stay-at-home orders to try to slow the spread of the virus, thousands of businesses, restaurants, sports events and entertainment venues throughout the world have shut down.

Locally, this includes such annual entertainment events as Salina’s Smoky Hill River Festival, which was canceled this year, and Lindsborg’s Messiah Festival of the Arts, which has been postponed until at least October.

This is only the second time the Messiah Festival has been postponed since it was established at Bethany College in 1882, said Mark Lucas, associate professor of music at Bethany College and director of choral activities and the Bethany Oratorio Society.

“In 1918, it was postponed until May to align with commencement ceremonies,” he said.

This year’s festival, originally scheduled in early April to coincide with Holy Week and Easter, will have some events canceled and others moved to summer or mid-October.

Because of the virus, the traditional performance of Handel’s “Messiah” on Easter Sunday was going to be performed in a “chamber” version with only 50 singers picked by drawing and a downsized orchestra. However, because of the recent statewide stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Laura Kelly, Lucas said that won’t be happening now.

Instead, a “Y’all Come Sing” performance of “Messiah” has been planned for the evening of June 19 in conjunction with the Lindsborg Midsummer’s Festival. The performance will be outdoors in front of the Swedish Pavilion in Lindsborg’s Heritage Square. Lucas said anyone who has ever sang or played “Messiah” is invited to perform.

“It’ll be free of charge, for the community,” he said.

If a June performance is not possible because of further COVID-19 restrictions, Lucas said, the “Messiah” performance will be moved to October and perhaps even Christmas if needed.

“We’re hoping to provide the opportunity for people to come together in June,” he said. “Our first and foremost concern is the health of our people. If we have to get together at Christmas, we will. It’ll still be a performance in 2020.”

Here is the new schedule for the Messiah Festival for the Arts, subject to change:

• 122nd Annual Midwest Art Exhibition — The opening reception, originally planned for March 29 at the Birger Sandzen Memorial Gallery, will instead be a closing reception from 2 to 4 p.m. May 31, with exhibition talks at 2:30 p.m. The exhibition features works by Steve Scott, Fern Cole, James Mages and selected female artists from the Sandzen Gallery’s permanent collection.

• Fine Arts Preview Day Band Concert — postponed until Oct. 15, will be modified to a jazz band concert.

• “Little Women: The Broadway Musical” — tentative performances scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15-16 and 2 p.m. Oct. 17 at Burnett Center, pending approval by Music Theatre International.

• Landmark Concert Series Jazz Walk — postponed until 7 p.m. Oct. 17, downtown Lindsborg. Maker’s Street also will be postponed to 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 17 in downtown Lindsborg.

• “A Celebration of Women in Leadership” — originally scheduled for Palm Sunday, postponed until Oct. 18 at Bethany Lutheran Church. Program features Kansas Supreme Court Justice Evelyn Zabel-Wilson; Susan Candea, bishop of the Central States Synod of the ELCA; and other important local women. Also featured will be a 100 voice women’s chorus under the direction of Britney English.

• Recital featuring Messiah Soloists – canceled.

• Student Honors Recital — postponed to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 15, Pearson Chapel, Mabee Welcome Center, Bethany College.

• J.S. Bach’s “Passion According to St. Matthew” — originally scheduled at 7:30 p.m. April 10 in Presser Hall Auditorium at Bethany College. Modifications for the performance still to be determined.

For updates and more information, go to messiahfestival.org.

General updates can be found at bethanylb.edu/coronavirus.