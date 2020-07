This week’s Food Find comes from Culver’s, a Midwestern fast food chain that specializes in frozen custard and butterburgers.

Culver’s is located at 1035 S.W. Wanamaker Road.

We are featuring the turtle sundae, which varies in price depending on how many scoops of frozen custart. Two scoops is $5.77.

The sundae is topped with pecans, hot fudge, caramel drizzle and a maraschino cherry.