The Topeka Santa Fe Band will head back to Gage Park this Sunday for its final Concert in the Park of the season.

The concert, which is hosted by Shawnee County Parks and Recreation, will take place at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Gage Park Ampitheatre.

The concert is free and attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs if they don’t want to use the ampitheater’s seating.

According to Jay Stevenson, the band’s business manager and a trumpet player, the hourlong concert will feature a variety of songs, including "Cyrus the Great," "Anything Goes," "The Unsinkable Molly Brown" and "Danube Waves."

The Topeka Santa Fe Band, which got its start in the Capital City in 1924 as a railroad band, is made up of about 40 members.

At one time, most of the band’s members were associated with the local railroads and while that isn’t the case anymore, tribute is still paid toward its founding.

"It’s a very diverse group of people that play," Stevenson said.

While some of the band’s other concerts have fallen through because of COVID-19, Stevenson said band members were ready to get back in front of an audience.

"Generally every summer we don’t just play music in the park," Stevenson said. "We also play for retirement homes, rest home facilities."

Stevenson said the band is hoping for a good turnout despite recent event cancellations.

The concert will offer people a good opportunity to get outside and have a sense of community, Stevenson said.

"It’s a good old fashioned concert like they used to have a long time ago," Stevenson said. "When they didn’t have TV or radio, they would go out and enjoy live music. We are trying to keep that going."