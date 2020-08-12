GREENSBURG—The Twilight Theatre and Community Auditorium hosted their annual fundraising gala on August 1 with 104 people in attendance despite coronavirus concerns. And more than $20,000 was raised throughout the evening for the Greensburg entertainment center, an outpouring of generosity from the community.

"I am always touched by the heartfelt generosity of this community and surrounding areas when we do our annual fundraiser," said Alyssa Brown, Executive Assistant at the Twilight. "The highlight of the evening for me was laughing with my friends and coworkers and watching everyone having such a great time. It was badly needed."

The event included a catered dinner, an auction, and some form of entertainment. The meal, deemed "amazing" by Brown, was prime rib and salmon, with gourmet sides. Following the meal was the live auction. This year the auction was highlighted by celebrity autographed memorabilia. All of this was followed by an entertaining HiFi Productions presentation: Dueling Pianos.

"[They] performed audience requests and involved the audience onstage in humorous ways. It was a good time for all!!" said Brown.

A special part of the evening happened during the auction. The Twilight Theatre has youth memberships available for $35, which allows kids to view movies for just $4, instead of the usual price of $8. This year, 296 memberships were purchased and donated by those in attendance of the gala, a record number. As a result, more than $20,000 was raised at this year’s event, supporting the survival of the Twilight at this time because of the pandemic.

"Especially now during the pandemic, with no new movies to show and few people interested in the free vintage films we are showing, we need donations to survive," said George Ryan, Twilight Executive Director.

This is the fifth annual Twilight Fundraising Gala. The theme this year was Margaritaville, which was picked to allow people to be comfortable because due to the current climate in our country. Many of the guests donned Hawaiian attire to give the gala a more casual feel than in years past.

"It’s been a rough year, and it was time to cut loose." said Brown.