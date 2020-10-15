Columns share an author’s personal perspective.

By this time next month, I hopefully will be playing “Spider-Man: Miles Morales” on a new PlayStation 5 console.



I say hopefully because Sony’s preorder rollout for the new system, launching Nov. 12, has been a trainwreck with several retailers breaking embargoes and offering preorders before they were supposed to and all stores selling out of their preorder allotment in minutes. So finding a system this year likely will be a challenge.



But being so close to the launch of the next generation of video game consoles has made me a bit nostalgic for the current one, so I’ve decided to look back at my 10 favorite games on the PlayStation 4. The only rule I gave to myself with this list was the games originally had to be released this console generation, so ports like “Grand Theft Auto 5” or “Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection” won’t make the list despite being excellent.



10. “Uncharted: The Lost Legacy”: The fourth Uncharted game, which will show up on this list later on, was billed as the final adventure for series protagonist Nath Drake. This game showed the series has a lot to offer without Drake. I only wish we had gotten more of these smaller spin-off titles focusing on some of the series’ other supporting characters.



9. “Beat Saber”: This is easily one of the best games on the PSVR headset. I have let many friends try out this masterpiece and all of them have loved it, some of them even went out and bought their own headsets to play it at home. It’s like a modern-day arcade game in that it’s easy to pick up and play and enjoy, but difficult and rewarding to master.



8. “Red Dead Redemption 2”: This is the game I show people who still think of videogames as 2-D plumbers jumping on turtles to save princesses. This is a stunning recreation of the Old West.



7. “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order”: If this list was just about what games had the best story, this title would be at No. 1. “Fallen Order” tells possibly the best Star Wars story in the Disney era. I’m glad a followup of some kind is in the works.



6. “Astro Bot: Rescue Mission”: This game is without a doubt the crown jewel in the PSVR line up. The game is so amazing that its followup, “Astro’s Playroom,” is going to come pre-loaded on every PS5.



5. “Marvel’s Spider-Man”: It’s a toss up between this and “Batman: Arkham City” on what my favorite comic book-inspired game of all time is. And most of the time, this wins the toss up.



4. “The Last of Us Part 2”: The first game in this series for the PS3 is considered one of the greatest games ever made, so following that up was always going to be difficult. But this game does everything right, from the brutal action scenes to the slower, heartwarming character moments.



3. “Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End”: When this game came out in 2016, Uncharted already was my favorite game franchise. I loved the characters in this modern-day Indiana Jones-like series. If this really is Nathan Drake’s last adventure (at least in videogame form, actor Tom Holland is filming a movie as a younger version of the character now) the developers at Naughty Dog did an amazing job wrapping up his story.



2. “Star Wars Battlefront 2”: Easily the game I’ve spent the most time playing on PS4. Almost three years after it was released, I still hop on to play a handful of matches almost every day. While the launch of the game was disappointing, the developers stuck with it, adding new characters, worlds and modes to make it the most complete Star Wars game ever made, in my opinion.



1. “Friday the 13th: The Game”: This is by no means the best made or running game I’ve played on the PlayStation 4, but it is the game I’ve had the most fun with. Being the last surviving counselor and having Jason chase after you and only you.



This generation of gaming has been tremendous, probably my favorite ever in terms of quality of games. I am truly excited to see what the game developers are able to do with the new hardware and find out what games will be on my list of my favorite PlayStation 5 titles in about six or seven years.



Dusty Ricketts is the editor of The Destin Log and The Walton Sun newspapers