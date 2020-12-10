Columns share an author’s personal perspective.

I remember the days when I got excited to learn who was nominated for a Grammy.



Those days are gone. It’s not because I’m getting older, either. I can’t even blame the coronavirus for such weird Grammy news like we got.



Nominations for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards were announced Nov. 24. Beyonce leads with nine nominations. Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Rich follow with six each.



Beyonce and Swift are regulars for Grammy fanfare, but a good chunk of the nominations had me scratching my head in disbelief.



First, why have the top categories gone from five nominees to eight? This makes no sense to me. I believe that takes away from the prestige of winning a Grammy. The Grammy awards honor only the best, so winning the Grammy is distinction for being the industry’s best. At least it used to mean that. I’m not so sure anymore. I guess I’m going to be that guy who says, “Let’s just give them all a ribbon for participating.”



The Album Of The Year category is the night’s biggest award. Nominees are “Chilombo” (Jhene Aiko), “Black Pumas” (Black Pumas), “Everyday Life” (Coldplay), “Djesse Vol. 3″ (Jacob Collier), “Women In Music Pt. III” (Haim), “Future Nostalgia” (Dua Lipa), “Hollywood’s Bleeding” (Post Malone) and “Folklore” (Taylor Swift).



I might need a moment to Google some of these albums and artists. I love Coldplay, but huh? This category is going to come down to Malone and Swift. If one of these two doesn’t win, I’ll be shocked. They are the most commercially successful, as well as critically acclaimed. But does that even mean anything anymore?



“Hollywood Bleeding” is a pretty awesome album, but “Folklore” is absolutely an amazing piece of work. Swift continues to impress me. I love her album.



Record Of The Year nominations are equally puzzling. “Black Parade” (Beyonce), “Colors” (Black Pumas), “Rockstar” (DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch), “Say So” (Doja Cat), “Everything I Wanted” (Billie Eilish), “Don’t Start Now” (Dua Lipa), “Circles” (Post Malone) and “Savage” (Megan Thee Stallion).



Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” is an outstanding track, but it’s going to come down to Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted” and Malone’s “Circles.” My money is on “Circles.”



Song Of The Year nominees are “Black Parade” (Beyonce), “The Box” (Roddy Ricch), “Cardigan” (Swift), “Circles” (Malone), “Don’t Start Now” (Dua Lipa), “Everything I Wanted” (Eilish), “I Can’t Breathe” (H.E.R.) and “If The World Was Ending” (JP Saxe feat. Julia Michaels).



Swift’s “Cardigan’’ was the first real release to come out of quarantine. It debuted at No. 1, but not sure it’s worthy of this distinction. I’d like to see her win, but I think “Circles’’ is going to pull off this win for Malone.



The Best New Artist category cracks me up. It feels like if they found a name they just threw it in. Ingrid Andress, Phoebe Bridgers, Chika, Noah Cyrus, D Smoke, Doja Cat, Kaytranada and Megan Thee Stallion.



I’m guessing Ingrid Andress. Yeah, she sounds like a best new artist.



There are plenty of artists who were snubbed, as well as songs that were overlooked. I feel like The Weeknd, Gabby Barrett, Maren Morris, Lewis Capaldi, The Chicks and a few others were missed.



The 63rd annual Grammy Awards will be presented Jan. 31 on CBS.

David T. Farr can be reached at farrboy@hotmail.com.