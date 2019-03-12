Popular event next month downtown on the bricks

It’s almost time for Augusta’s 2019 Brick Street Festival! The popular event will be held on Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13 on the bricks downtown.

Ottaway Amusement Company will be back with carnival rides and games. The carnival will be operating from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday night, and from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Don’t miss the delicious Pancake Feed from 7 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, at 512 State St.

Shop the wide variety of vendor booths from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Vendor applications are available on line at www.DowntownAugustaInc.com, or contact DAI at 775 4585, or Dana at 775 1208. You can also find updates at Downtown Augusta, Inc’s Facebook page.