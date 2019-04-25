Annual fundraiser

El Dorado’s Partners in Education, Inc. (PIE) is currently accepting registrations for one of their annual fundraisers.

The 2019 Glow Run Family Walk/5K Run will be held at 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, at the El Dorado Recreation Center, 401 McCollum Rd.

In order to be more affordable for families, registration fees have been reduces to only $30 for adults and $15 for ages 18 and under.

Registration is available by emailing a request to: events@pie490.org or online at: http://getmeregistered.com/HereWeGlow4KRunWalk.

Sponsoring PIE’s mission to support our students for this year’s event are: HollyFronier El Dorado Refining LLC, BG Products Inc, Intrust Bank NA, Emprise Bank, Dillons, Drs. Joyce & Hursh LLC, Gravity Works Architecture, Spangles, Jim and Lou Clennan, and Tom McKibban CRNA MS.

Proceeds from the 2019 PIE GLOW RUN Family Walk / 5k Run will be used to offset expenses that provide grants to schools, program awards, scholarships, and other USD 490 related projects.

Partners In Education Foundation is a not for profit foundation established in 1989 to enhance the educational opportunities for the students of USD 490. For more information contact Rod Blackburn, Development Director: at rod.blackburn@pie490.org, 316.322.4800.