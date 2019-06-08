DANCE

Croco Country Dances: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, June 13, Croco Hall, 6115 S.E. US-40 highway. Information: 478-4760.

Dance at The Vinewood: 8-11 p.m. Friday, June 14, The Vinewood, 2848 S.E. 29th St. 4Closure Band-Park Lockwood. $10 cover charge. Food provided.

MUSIC

River City Rock Concert: 5 p.m. Sunday, June 9, The Granada, 1020 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Free.

Topeka Santa Fe Band: 7 p.m. Sunday, June 9, Gage Park Amphitheatre. Bring a picnic supper and enjoy the sounds of one of Topeka's oldest musical traditions. Free.

Acappella Unlimited: 7-11 p.m. Monday, June 10, Seaman Community Church, 2036 N.W. Taylor. Looking for new ladies who love to sing. Information: Helen at 836-2320 or acappella.com.

Flint Hills Harmony Sweet Adelines: 6:45-9 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, Central Church of Christ, 1250 S.W. College Ave. Women who love to sing are invited. Chorus directed by Josh Yoho. Information: Nancy, 608-8616.

Capital City Barbershop Chorus: 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, West Side Baptist Church, 1008 S.W. 4th St. New members and guests welcome. Information: 273-9514, capitalcitychorusa039@gmail.com or capitalcitychorus.com.

Prairie Winds Flute Choir: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 1724 S.W. Crest Drive. An opportunity to explore small group ensembles. Meet flutists from Topeka and neighboring communities and develop a sense of camaraderie and pride with fellow flutists. Just bring your love of music and an enthusiasm to play. Hands-on piccolo, alto and bass flutes. See us on Facebook. Information: Susan Crone, 477-0165 or scrone.flutist@gmail.com.

Amber Waves: 6-9 p.m. Friday, June 14, Cyrus Hotel, 920 S. Kansas Ave.

Ben Bedford: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 15, Jayhawk Theatre, 720 S.W. Jackson St. Tickets: $15.

THEATER

"Shrek the Musical": 2 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 14, and Saturday, June 15, The Columbian Theater, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego. Tickets: $15-$20.

"The Explorers Club": 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 8 p.m. Friday, June 14, and Saturday, June 15, Topeka Civic Theatre, 3028 S.W. 8th Ave. Tickets: $22.75-$47.25.

"The First Date": 8 p.m. Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15, Topeka Civic Theatre, 3028 S.W. 8th Ave. Tickets: $17.75.

FILM

Lawrence



LIBERTY HALL CINEMA: 644 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Showtimes for Sunday, June 9, through Thursday, June 13.

"All is True": R, 1:15 p.m., 3:45 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday; 3:45 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday; 3:45 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

"The Biggest Little Farm": PG, 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6:15 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. Sunday; 3:30 p.m. 6:15 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday; 1:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

Friday and Saturday showtimes not available at press time.

Tickets: $10 ($9 students with ID; $8 children 11 and younger and seniors 60 and older). Matinee prices (shows before 6 p.m.); $8 ($7 children and seniors). Information: 749-1972, libertyhall.net.

VENUES

Garage Sale: 9:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, June 9, Perry United Methodist Church Activity Center, 219 Oak St., Perry. Sunday is $1 bag sale. Proceeds go toward Vacation Bible School and Trunk or Treat.

Puzzle Pieces: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 9, Kansas Children's Discovery Center, 4400 S.W. 10th Ave. The Puzzle Pieces program provides opportunities to enjoy family time at the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center in a safe and understanding environment, allows parents to network with one another, and helps families discover new resources available to them. KCDC is not open to the public during this time. Information: 783-8300.

Mixed Media for Adults: 1:30-3 p.m. Sunday, June 9, and 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 13, Mize Art Studio & Classroom, 5307 S.W. 14th St. This class is especially designed for adult art enthusiasts of any skill level. Whether you are an interested beginner or a seasoned practitioner, this course will allow you to explore a wide variety of art making techniques and enjoy the companionship of fellow art lovers. Each month of this class will be themed around specific topics, techniques and materials. This will provide ample studio time and instruction for participants to become familiar with the various materials and methods.

Vacation Bible School — "To Mars and Beyond": 5:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 9, First Presbyterian Church, 817 S.W. Harrison St. This year, VBS is for all ages. “To Mars and Beyond” will focus on faith, boldness, kindness, thankfulness and hope. Register by June 2. To register, visit www.fpctopeka.org/vacation-bible-school-2019. The child portion of VBS will be an adventure with music, recreation, science experiments and much more. The adult portion will include Bible study, crafts and more. Information: 233-9601, tforrest@fpctopeka.org.

Artistic Techniques for Teens: 4-5:30 p.m. Monday, June 10, Mize Art Studio & Classroom, 5307 S.W. 14th St. This class was specifically devised to equip students with a wealth of different artistic techniques and approaches using a variety of different tools and media. Each month the class will be themed around specific topics, techniques, and materials. The weekly class fee of $25 covers professional instruction, use of studio space and use of supplies. There is a $10 discount when paying for the entire month on or before the first week of class.

INSIGHT Art Talk: Johanna Winters: 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 10, Lawrence Arts Center, 940 New Hampshire St., Lawrence. Johanna Winters hails from Minneapolis, where she served as the education and community programs manager at Highpoint Center for Printmaking. Johanna received her MFA from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, and was the 2017-18 recipient of the University of Tennessee College of Arts and Sciences Thomas Fellowship. She has taught printmaking as an associate lecturer at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and recently completed a residency at the Eugeniusz Geppert Academy of Fine Arts in Wrocław, Poland. Her work has been exhibited nationally and internationally. Information: 843-2787.

I Love to Draw! (For ages 7-12): 4-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, Mize Art Studio & Classroom, 5307 S.W. 14th St. Each week students will have the opportunity to create a new projects that will allow them to to learn a new drawing skill or experiment with a different drawing tool. In addition, they will get to make new friends with others kids their age who also love to draw.

Keto 101: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, Natural Grocers, 5836 S.W. 21st St. Going keto is all the rage, but the diet is laden with conflicting ideas, disastrous oversimplification and misinformation. In Keto 101, we will dive into this trend to understand the what, why and how to succeed with ketogenic dieting for weight loss, brain health and more. Information: nhc.tk@naturalgrocers.com.

Gordon Lightfoot: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 11, Liberty Cinema Hall, 644 Massachusetts St., Lawrence.

Topeka Beautification Association Garden Tour: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 15. Six gardens with a variety of landscape themes open for viewing. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased on the day of the tour at any garden location. Proceeds benefit community beautification projects. Locations are 1268 S.W. Lakeside Drive, 4905 S.W. Gage, 1 Cedar Crest Road, 1454 S.W. Lakeside Drive and 5526 S.W. 53rd. Information: Don Wiltz, 213-5351, or Philicia McKee, 224-0446.

Kansas Chocolate Festival: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on S. Kansas Avenue in downtown Topeka. Free outdoor event; ticketed indoor event at Topeka Performing Arts Center. Vendors and food trucks will be present. Information: kansaschocolatefestival.com.

CLUBS

Topeka

ABIGAIL’S GRILL & BAR, 3701 S.W. Plaza Drive: Karaoke, 9 p.m. Saturdays. 246-6866.

AJ’S NY PIZZERIA, 1930 S.W. Westport Drive: Trivia Live, presented by Challenge Entertainment, 8 p.m. Thursdays. 861-7000.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 1, 3800 S.E. Michigan: Sundays, doors open 11:30 a.m. with early bird bingo at 1:15 p.m. and regular bingo at 2 p.m., snack bar open at 12:30 p.m.; Tuesdays, early bird bingo at 5:45 p.m. and regular bingo at 6:30 p.m., snack bar open at 5 p.m. 267-1923.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 400, 3029 N.W. US-24 highway: Mondays and Thursdays, Early bird bingo: 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo: 7 p.m. Food is served at 5:30 p.m. All members and guests welcome. 296-9400.

THE BOOBIE TRAP BAR, 1417 S.W. 6th: Karaoke, Sundays and Wednesdays. Jesse Lives/Scwemm, 9 p.m. Friday, June 14. 232-9008. www.boobietrapbar.fun.

THE BRASS RAIL TAVERN, 401 N.E. Emmett: Trivia with Katelynn, 7 p.m. Tuesdays; Karaoke with Kyle, 9 p.m. Thursdays. Topeka Force Fundraiser, 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15. 232-3332.

THE BREAK ROOM, 911 S. Kansas Ave.: Friday Night comedy, Fridays. Tickets: $8. 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15, The Drunkard. Tickets: $20. www.breakroomdowntown.com.

THE BURGER STAND, 1601 S.W. Lane: Karaoke, 9 p.m. Saturdays; Free pool and ping pong, 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays; Trivia night, 8 to 11 p.m. Thursdays. 783-8900

CLASSIC BEAN, in Fairlawn Plaza, 2125 S.W. Fairlawn Plaza Drive: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, June 14, Woodvalley Pickers (Bluegrass). 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15, Pop Rock Alliance (Pop/Rock). 271-5005.

THE DUGOUT, 1545 S.W. Fairlawn Road: 8-ball pool tournament, 7:30 p.m., and Karaoke, 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 273-8430.

FLAMINGO BAR & GRILL, 2335 N.W. Clay: Big Rick's Karaoke, 6 to 10 p.m. Mondays, 7 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturdays; Rex Karaoke, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays; Karaoke One Night Stand with Patty, 7 to 11 p.m. Thursdays. 783-2881.

GAYLE’S, 600 N.W. Paramore St.: Free Pool, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays; Karaoke with Daren & Randy Live!, 7 p.m. to midnight Mondays. (785) 232-5511.

HOOKAH HOUSE TOPEKA, 1507 S.W. 21st, Suite 201: Karaoke, 9 p.m. Tuesdays; Trivia, Wednesdays; College Night, Thursdays. 286-7003.

HOOTERS, 6100 S.W. 10th: Tuesdays, Trivia, 7 p.m. 273-9464.

J&J GALLERY BAR, 917 N. Kansas Ave.: Jars & Jams open mic, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. most Thursdays. 581-0689.

THE KICKSTART SALOON, 2521 N. Kansas Ave.: Bike Week is June 13-15. There will be live music and specials on drinks. 230-7581.

THE LAZY TOAD, 5331 S.W. 22nd Place, in Fairlawn Plaza: Texas hold 'Em, 6 and 9 p.m. Monday, June 10, Tuesday, June 11, and Wednesday, June 12; Da’Coots will host Jam Night, 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday, June 13; Club Kiss Dance Party, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, June 14, and Saturday, June 15. 272-8623.

NORSEMEN BREWING CO., 830 N. Kansas Ave.: Sunday Fundays, noon to 5 p.m. 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Trivia. Beer Choir, 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 12. 783-3999. www.norsemenbrewingco.com.

OLD CHICAGO PIZZA & TAPROOM, 1231 S.W. Wanamaker Road: Trivia Live, presented by Challenge Entertainment, 9 p.m. Tuesdays. 273-5522.

PHILIP BILLARD VFW POST NO. 1650, 3110 S.W. Huntoon: Studebaker John's & The Hawks, 9 p.m. Friday, June 14. Tickets: $10. The Kaopectones, 9 p.m. Saturday, June 15. Tickets: $10. VFW members and their guests. 235-9073.

SKINNY’S SPORTS BAR & GRILL, 4016 S.W. Huntoon: DJ Meets, 10 p.m. Fridays; DJ Mark, 10 p.m. Saturdays; Karaoke with Mark and Matt, 9:30 p.m. Thursdays. 273-1905.

SPECK’S BAR & GRILL, 2105 S.W. Mission Ave.: Sunday Funday Jam, 7 p.m. Sundays, with hosts Charlie Barber and Andrew Barber. 272-9749.

UNCLE BO’S, lower level, Ramada Hotel and Convention Center, 420 S.E. 6th: Blues society members get $2 discount. Advance tickets available at www.CitySpin.com. 234-4317. www.unclebos.com.

VICTORIA’S, 5011 S.W. Topeka Blvd.: Bike Night, 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 12. Bouncy House, 9 p.m. Friday, June 14. Vandelyn Kross, 9 p.m. Saturday, June 15. 862-0776.

THE WHEEL BARREL, 925 N. Kansas Ave.: 289-6767.

WILD HORSE SALOON, 3249 S.W. Topeka Blvd.: Karaoke with DJ Smurf, 8 p.m. to close Sundays; College Night, Wednesdays, get in free with college ID until 11 p.m.; Free dance lessons, 8 p.m., and free pool, and no cover. Thursdays; Ladies get in free until 10 p.m. June Talent Show, Thursday, June 13. 267-3545.

Lawrence

THE BOTTLENECK, 737 New Hampshire: Knuckle Puck/Hunny/ Oso Oso, 6 p.m. Sunday. Falsifier/Vctms with Cavil, 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 11. Set it Off/Emarose/Broadside/Lizzy Farewell, 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 12. Kurt Allen Band/Tim Budding, 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13. Truck Stop Love/Headlights Rivals/Godzillionaire, 8 p.m. Friday, June 14. Vibralux/They Watch Us From the Moon, 8 p.m. Saturday, June 15. www.thebottlenecklive.com.

REPLAY LOUNGE, 946 Massachusetts St.: Karaoke, Mondays and Tuesdays; Open Mic, Wednesdays; John L. Keck 6 p.m. Friday, June 14. Pink Fuzz/V.I.S.I.T.O.R. 10 p.m. Friday, June 14. Jeff Stolz/Happy Nothing, 10 p.m. Saturday, June 15. www.replaylounge.com.