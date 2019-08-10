A 17-year cultural tradition will continue for another year, but this time it will be held on a different day.

IndiaFest, which has been held on a Saturday for the past 16 years, will take place on a Sunday this year.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Big Gage Shelter House at Gage Park.

Sunil Gotru, president of the Indian Association of Topeka and chairman of IndiaFest, said a scheduling conflict caused the event's move to a Sunday.

Despite that change, everything else about the fundraiser will remain the same, and this year's proceeds will benefit Topeka Habitat for Humanity.

"The idea behind starting IndiaFest was introducing Indian culture into our community in Topeka and we wanted to give back," Gotru said.

People attending the fundraiser, which usually draws between 2,000 and 3,000 people each year, can expect to try authentic Indian food from about 20 different booths and try on Indian dresses and jewelry.

Food that will be for sale at the event includes tandoori chicken, chicken tikka masala, poori and dosa.

Gotru said the fundraiser typically raises $20,000 to $25,000.

Janice Watkins, executive director of Topeka Habitat for Humanity, said the nonprofit is excited to be part of what she considers to be "one of the greatest cultural events in our community and certainly the most philanthropic one."

"Habitat was founded on a principle nationwide where we believe everyone has a decent and affordable place to live and that crosses across the globe, across cultures," Watkins said. "Not only is this going to provide a huge amount of support for our organization but we are going to reach a whole new audience of people that may want to help us, that may want to volunteer with us, and they have been such a gracious community to work with."

Watkins said money raised during IndiaFest will go toward several of Habitat's existing programs, including its affordable housing program, home repair program and aging in place program.

"If we can talk to half of the 3,000 people that come about the opportunities that we have to serve the community with volunteer hours, that will be really beneficial to us," Watkins said. "We just hope to really enjoy the great culture and congregate with our new friends and have a great time."

Gotru said the association wants those who attend to enjoy the different types of food from various parts of India.

"I think it showcases the various different Indian cultures and people get to know different types of food," Gotru said. "It's just a different feel."