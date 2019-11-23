Three manhole covers are raising awareness of the environment and pollution through a collaboration between the city's Water Pollution Control and Topeka Art Guild and Gallery.

The detailed covers depict fish swimming in water and display the words "drains to waterways" and "dump no waste!"

All three are on display at the Topeka Art Guild and Gallery, 5331S.W. 22nd Place, and were painted by members of the art guild.

Dorethy Hancock, chairwoman of the executive committee, helped paint the covers using oil paint.

Hancock said the displayed covers are meant to raise awareness and remind people to treat the environment with respect.

"I hear often that we need to think about seven generations hence," Hancock said. "What's gonna happen to them? What kind of world are we leaving for our children?"

Hancock said she is comforted by the fact students are learning about the environment and that everyone should be conscious of how they are treating the earth.

Aaron Grams, storm water permit coordinator for Water Pollution Control, has been spearheading the paint project.

"I didn't, for budgetary reasons, want to hire a painter," Grams said. "I was merely reaching out to local galleries to see if they would assist me in this project, bring the water manholes we use in Topeka to life, to help display the message."

Grams isn't quite sure how old the covers are but believes two of them are about 10 to 15 years old, and they are still used by the city.

The third lid has never been seen before, Grams said.

"I found that in the scrap metal pile at the North Topeka Plant, and it was in great condition so I was like 'I gotta have this one,' " Grams said. "It might predate a whole bunch of folks, but it was just such a detailed casting."

Having the covers painted brings the images to life, and Grams hopes it gets people talking about what happens when storm water filled with pollutants runs off.

"What goes into the basins, storm inlets, it's not treated so it just goes straight to the river that way," Grams said. "Whereas water water will get treated before it goes into the river."

Grams explained between rain storms or snow melt, pollutants — such as trash, leaves, grass clippings and pesticides — build up, then when it rains, all of waste goes into the storm inlets.

Being mindful of properly throwing trash away, recycling and not over fertilizing can help alleviate pollution of waterways.

While the covers are currently housed at the art guild gallery, Grams said his goal is to get them into the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library.

From Feb. 21-23, the manhole covers will be on display at the Kansas Garden Show at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

"I hope folks realize when the storm water or snow melt goes into a storm inlet, it's not treated and it's just going to go straight into one of the streams (and) straight to the Kansas River," Grams said. "It's going to take all of the pollutants with it from trash, litter, leaves, grass clipping, excess fertilizers, chemicals. Just be mindful of the environment so we can all enjoy the environment that we have."