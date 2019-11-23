DANCE

Topeka Swing Dance Class: 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, Jayhawk Theater, 720 S.W. 8th Ave. Topeka Swing Dance is offering weekly lessons in two forms of swing dancing: Learn the beginner Lindy Hop, Level II Balboa. They will be followed by 45 minutes of DJ'ed music for practice and social dancing. Cost is $7 per lesson. Information: Taryn Temple, 215-1221 or topekaswingdance@gmail.com.

Dance at Philip Billard VFW Post No. 1650: Swinging Country, 7-10 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 27, Lounge; Time Express, 7-10:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 30, Main Hall. Open to the Public.

MUSIC

Kansas Prairie Pickers Association Show: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, Auburn Community Center, 121 W. 11th St., Auburn. Free admission. Information: www.KPPAmusic.org or Kansas Prairie Pickers Association on Facebook.

“To God be the Glory” afternoons of praise and thanksgiving: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, Great Overland Station, 701 N. Kansas Ave. Come as you are. Information: www.greatoverlandstation.com or 232-5533.

The S's Concert: 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, Waterville Opera House, 1 Common St., Waterville. Nostalgic tunes followed by cookies and hot cider. Cost: Freewill offering.

Issues: 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, The Granada, 1020 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Tickets: $25-$90.

Acappella Unlimited: 7-11 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, Seaman Community Church, 2036 N.W. Taylor. Looking for new ladies who love to sing. Information: Helen at 836-2320 or acappella.com.

Flint Hills Harmony Sweet Adelines: 6:45-9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, West Side Christian Church, 432 S.W. Lindenwood Ave. Women who love to sing are invited. Chorus directed by Chris Day. Information: 260-0550, flinthillsharmonychorus@gmail.com.

Capital City Barbershop Chorus: 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, West Side Baptist Church, 1008 S.W. 4th St. New members and guests welcome. Information: 273-9514, capitalcitychorusa039@gmail.com or capitalcitychorus.com.

Prairie Winds Flute Choir: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 1724 S.W. Crest Drive. An opportunity to explore small group ensembles. Meet flutists from Topeka and neighboring communities and develop a sense of camaraderie and pride with fellow flutists. Just bring your love of music and an enthusiasm to play. Hands-on piccolo, alto and bass flutes. See us on Facebook. Information: Susan Crone, 477-0165 or scrone.flutist@gmail.com.

Isley Brothers Tribute Show: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, The Granada, 1020 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Tickets: $10.

THEATER

"A Christmas Story, The Musical": 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29 and Saturday, Nov. 30, Topeka Civic Theater, 3028 S.W. 8th Ave. Tickets: $22.75-$47.25.



FILM

Lawrence

LIBERTY HALL CINEMA: 644 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Showtimes for Sunday, Nov. 24, through Thursday, Nov. 28.

"JoJo Rabbit": 1:40 p.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9:20 p.m. Sunday; 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

"Parasite": 1 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 6:20 p.m. and 9:10 p.m. Sunday; 4:20 p.m. and 9:10 p.m. Monday; 4:20 p.m., 6:20 p.m. and 9:10 p.m. Tuesday; 4:20 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. Thursday.

Friday and Saturday showtimes not available at press time.

Tickets: $10 ($9 students with ID; $8 children 11 and younger and seniors 60 and older). Matinee prices (shows before 6 p.m.); $8 ($7 children and seniors). Information: 749-1972, libertyhall.net.

Ball at the Hall: 7 p.m. Monday and 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 25, Liberty Cinema Hall, 644 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Watch the KU Ball Game on a big screen!

VENUES

CASA Homes for the Holidays Tour: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, homes at 2859 S.W. MacVicar, 1028 S.W. Dartmoor Lane, 5740 S.W. Clarion Lakes Way and 3162 S.W. Shadow Lane. Tickets $12 in advance or $15 at the door, available for purchase at Topeka Hy-Vee, Porterfield’s Flowers & Gifts, Red Door Home Store, Glory Days Pizza, online at casaofshawneecounty.com or by calling the CASA of Shawnee County office at 785-215-8282.

Mixed Media for Adults: 1:30-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, and 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, Mize Art Studio & Classroom, 5307 S.W. 14th St. This class is especially designed for adult art enthusiasts of any skill level. Whether you are an interested beginner or a seasoned practitioner, this course will allow you to explore a wide variety of art making techniques and enjoy the companionship of fellow art lovers. Each month of this class will be themed around specific topics, techniques and materials.

Artistic Techniques for Teens: 4:30-6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, Mize Art Studio & Classroom, 5307 S.W. 14th St. This class was specifically devised to equip students with a wealth of different artistic techniques and approaches using a variety of different tools and media. Each month the class will be themed around specific topics, techniques, and materials. The weekly class fee of $25 covers professional instruction, use of studio space and use of supplies. There is a $10 discount when paying for the entire month on or before the first week of class.

Benefits of Stretching & Myofascial Release Through Foam Rolling: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, Rebound Physical Therapy, 5220 S.W. 17th St. Join us for a free workshop and a live demonstration of chair stretching and foam rolling class to learn simple and effective stretching techniques that you can do in your chair, at work or home. Information: 271-5533, Buffie@reboundphysicaltherapy.com.

Robot Turkey Art: 1:30-2:30 p.m. and 3:30-4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, Kansas Children's Discovery Center, 4400 S.W. 10th Ave. Help create a turkey-themed doodle-bot that creates art while dancing. Information: 783-8300.

I Love to Draw!: 4:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, Mize Art Studio & Classroom, 5307 S.W. 14th St. For ages 7-12. Each week students will have the opportunity to create a new projects that will allow them to to learn a new drawing skill or experiment with a different drawing tool. In addition, they will get to make new friends with others kids their age who also love to draw.

The Nutcracker Storytime and Performance with the Kansas Ballet Academy: 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, Kansas Children's Discovery Center, 4400 S.W. 10th Ave. Join us during our special extended hours from 9 to 5. At 10:30 a.m., the Kansas Ballet Academy will treat children to storytime, ballet class, and a solo performance by the Sugar Plum Fairy. At 1:30 p.m., Kansas Ballet will present a 30-minute, narrated performance of the Nutcracker Ballet. On Black Friday, all new memberships and renewals are 10% off. Information: 783-8300.

Santa Rescue & Downtown Holiday Lighting: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, Downtown Lawrence Inc, 833½ Massachusetts St., Lawrence. The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with live musical entertainment at 9th and Massachusetts. The mayor will kick off the holiday season by turning on the world-class holiday lights. At about 6:30 p.m., Santa will appear on the rooftop of Weaver's Deptartment Store, then be rescued by a ladder truck operated by Lawrence Douglas County Fire & Medical. Once Santa is safely on the ground, he’ll be available to take gift requests from the kids. Information: 842-3883.

Family Fitness Saturday: 10:30-11:15 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, Kansas Children's Discovery Center, 4400 S.W. 10th Ave. Join us for Family Fitness at the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center on the first Saturday of every month at 10:30. Classes include kid-friendly yoga, zumba, dance, or martial arts for the whole family. This month will be martial arts. Adults are encouraged to participate with kids for a fun morning of family fitness. Family Fitness Saturdays are generously sponsored by The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Foundation. Information: 783-8300.

Leftovers Art Build: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, Kansas Children's Discovery Center, 4400 S.W. 10th Ave. Come create with “leftover” art supplies! We’re using found objects to engineer gadgets. Get stuffed with great ideas! Information: 783-8300.

Miracle on Kansas Avenue: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, downtown Topeka. Community Christmas tree lighting in the 800 block of S. Kansas Avenue followed at 6 p.m. by the parade featuring lighted holiday-themed entries and the official arrival of Santa. After the parade, enjoy cocoa, cookies and carols hosted by the Topeka First Methodist Church at S.W. 6th and Topeka Boulevard. The parade will start at 5th and S. Kansas Avenue, turn west on S.W. 10th, then north on S.W. Jackson. Information: bit.ly/MKA_2019.

Chocolate Nutcracker: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, Topeka Performing Arts Center, 214 S.E. 8th. Cost: $10-$25. Information: Ticketmaster.

CLUBS

Topeka

ABIGAIL’S GRILL & BAR, 3701 S.W. Plaza Drive: Karaoke, 9 p.m. Saturdays. 246-6866.

AJ’S NY PIZZERIA, 1930 S.W. Westport Drive: Trivia Live, presented by Challenge Entertainment, 8 p.m. Thursdays. 861-7000.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 1, 3800 S.E. Michigan: Sundays, doors open 11:30 a.m. with early bird bingo at 1:15 p.m. and regular bingo at 2 p.m., snack bar open at 12:30 p.m.; Tuesdays, early bird bingo at 5:45 p.m. and regular bingo at 6:30 p.m., snack bar open at 5 p.m. 267-1923.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 400, 3029 N.W. US-24 highway: Mondays and Thursdays, Early bird bingo: 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo: 7 p.m. Food is served at 5:30 p.m. All members and guests welcome. 296-9400.

THE BOOBIE TRAP BAR, 1417 S.W. 6th: Karaoke, Sundays and Wednesdays. Black Friday Party w/ 2 Cold, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29; Never on Time, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. 232-9008. www.boobietrapbar.fun.

THE BRASS RAIL TAVERN, 401 N.E. Emmett: Trivia with Katelynn, 7 p.m. Tuesdays; Karaoke with Kyle, 9 p.m. Thursdays. 232-3332.

THE BURGER STAND, 1601 S.W. Lane: Karaoke, 9 p.m. Saturdays; Free pool and ping pong, 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays; Trivia night, 8 to 11 p.m. Thursdays. 783-8900.

CLASSIC BEAN, in Fairlawn Plaza, 2125 S.W. Fairlawn Plaza Drive: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Novy (Ballots). 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Ponderworthy (Classic Rock). 271-5005.

THE CELTIC FOX, 118 S.W. 8th Ave.: Right Side Down, 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. 235-2138.

THE DUGOUT, 1545 S.W. Fairlawn Road: 8-ball pool tournament, 7:30 p.m., and Karaoke, 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 273-8430.

FLAMINGO BAR & GRILL, 2335 N.W. Clay: Big Rick's Karaoke, 6 to 10 p.m. Mondays, 7 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturdays; Rex Karaoke, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays; Karaoke One Night Stand with Patty, 7 to 11 p.m. Thursdays. 783-2881.

GAYLE’S, 600 N.W. Paramore St.: Free Pool, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays; Karaoke with Daren & Randy Live!, 7 p.m. to midnight Mondays. 232-5511.

HOOKAH HOUSE TOPEKA, 1507 S.W. 21st, Suite 201: Karaoke, 9 p.m. Tuesdays; Trivia, Wednesdays; College Night, Thursdays. 286-7003.

HOOTERS, 6100 S.W. 10th: Karaoke, Thursdays, 7 p.m. 273-9464.

J&J GALLERY BAR, 917 N. Kansas Ave.: Jars & Jams open mic, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. most Thursdays. 581-0689.

THE KICKSTART SALOON, 2521 N. Kansas Ave.: Taco Tuesdays. 230-7581.

THE LAZY TOAD, 5331 S.W. 22nd Place, in Fairlawn Plaza: Texas hold 'Em, 6 and 9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, Tuesday, Nov. 26, and Wednesday, Nov. 27; Da’Coots will host Jam Night, 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28; Club Kiss Dance Party, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, and Saturday, Nov. 30. 272-8623.

NORSEMEN BREWING CO., 830 N. Kansas Ave.: Sunday Fundays, noon to 5 p.m. Team Trivia, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, Yoga. 783-3999. www.norsemenbrewingco.com.

OLD CHICAGO PIZZA & TAPROOM, 1231 S.W. Wanamaker Road: Trivia Live, presented by Challenge Entertainment, 9 p.m. Tuesdays. 273-5522.

SKINNY’S SPORTS BAR & GRILL, 4016 S.W. Huntoon: DJ Meets, 10 p.m. Fridays; DJ Mark, 10 p.m. Saturdays; Karaoke with Mark and Matt, 9:30 p.m. Thursdays. 273-1905.

SPECK’S BAR & GRILL, 2105 S.W. Mission Ave.: Sunday Funday Jam, 7 p.m. Sundays, with hosts Charlie Barber and Andrew Barber. 272-9749.

TAILGATORS SPORTS PUB & GRUB, 2025 S.W. Urish Road: 272-1432.

THE WHEEL BARREL, 925 N. Kansas Ave.: Nate in the Evening Holiday Weekend, 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. 289-6767.

WILD HORSE SALOON, 3249 S.W. Topeka Blvd.: Karaoke with DJ Smurf, 8 p.m. to close Sundays; College Night, Wednesdays, get in free with college ID until 11 p.m.; Thanksgiving Celebration, Wednesday, Nov. 27. Free dance lessons, 8 p.m., and free pool, and no cover. Thursdays; Ladies get in free until 10 p.m. 267-3545.

Lawrence

THE BOTTLENECK, 737 New Hampshire: Four Arm Shiver, 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. Free Show. www.thebottlenecklive.com.

REPLAY LOUNGE, 946 Massachusetts St.: Sidehug/Hush Machine, 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24; Karaoke, Mondays and Tuesdays; Open Mic, Wednesdays; Friendsgiving Tail Light Rebellion/Tyler Gregory, 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28; Final Friday Pop Up Art Show/Black Friday/ 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29; Garst/Tokeack Mountian/Arc Flash/DJ Proof, 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. www.replaylounge.com.