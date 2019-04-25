Bowling program is partnership

A group of El Dorado Middle School students learned to bowl this year. They spent an hour a week for 12 weeks at the El Dorado Grizzly Bowl.

This was the first year Grizzly Bowl and EMS have partnered to offer the program, and the Grizzly Bowl plans to host students again next year.

"The best part is seeing the smiles, giggles, and camaraderie among the kids," Kendra Wilkinson said. "This program is a natural extension of what inspired Wade to buy the bowling alley in the first place - doing good things for kids."

Upon completion of the 12 week course, the students received a Certificate of Completion and Grizzly Bowl presented each student with their own bowling ball to carry in the bowling bags each received from Mrs. Allmond.

On the final day of bowling, everyone enjoyed a pizza party and cake to celebrate their skills.