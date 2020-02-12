Today’s Birthday (02/12/20). Connect with friends to grow together this year. Contribute steady strategizing for long-term growth. Winter revisions support your team over a hurdle and into a performance surge. Winter offers new romantic directions, before a shared victory rewards you. All for one and one for all.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Make sure that your partner is on board with your ideas before launching. Discover a structural problem. Take the time needed to work things out.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Discover a stumbling block with your physical performance. Something you try doesn’t work. Nurture your health and fitness with careful nutrition and rest.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Family comes first. Reaffirm commitments. Handle basic priorities and responsibilities. Avoid distraction or confusion. Keep your word, especially with the ones you love.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — It could get busy at home. Weigh the pros and cons of potential changes. Don’t overextend energy or money. Strategize for priorities and postpone.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Clarify the story. Listen to multiple points of view. Edit and distill. Wait for developments. Reinforce foundational elements. Polish the presentation before sharing.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Focus on practical financial priorities. Manage invoices, statements and files. Handle fundamental elements. Pay and get paid. Monitor to maintain a positive balance.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re growing stronger. Focus on practical priorities and reschedule what you can. Wait for developments with a puzzle. Old assumptions can get challenged.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Settle into your favorite thinking place. Resist impulsive moves and consider the bigger picture. Take a higher road. Strengthen foundations. Rest and recharge.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Group participation provides greater impact. Clarify the shared vision and mission. Listen to all stakeholder views. Link arms for a common cause.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Professional opportunities have your attention. Focus to overcome a challenge. Keep secrets and confidences. Patiently keep your temper. Get the job done.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Your studies offer new views and perspectives. Explore the wider world, when traffic allows. Monitor local conditions for your destination. Keep plans simple and practical.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Focus on the bigger picture with a shared financial determination. Consider potential costs and benefits. Clarify to avoid misunderstanding. Provide what you said you would.