Today’s Birthday (02/15/20). Strengthen social connections for growth this year. Realize a long-term vision through steady organization. Winter contemplation reveals new options around a group barrier next summer for a burst of physical energy. Shift romantic plans next winter, before a community effort flowers. Pull together for fun and ease.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Educational opportunities present themselves. Take a step for your next adventure. Follow a curiosity that builds valuable skills. Learn useful tricks and techniques.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Review your shared reserves. Put away provisions for the future. Make long-range plans. Monitor and budget for positive cash flow. Together, grow stronger.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Join forces with a master. Collaborate for greater efficiency and ease. Keep costs down by sharing resources. Keep your part of the bargain.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Practice your physical routines and grow stronger. Build speed and endurance over time. Watch your step. Accuracy matters. Small changes can reap big rewards.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Have fun with someone charming. Enchant and be enchanted. Another’s beauty, wisdom and creativity is deliciously bewitching. Relax and enjoy the company.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Domestic pursuits yield satisfying results. Make improvements for greater functionality, beauty and comfort. Let go of a preconception. Think outside the box. Get innovative.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Creative ideas abound. Jot down the most promising. Edit and clarify for greatest impact before presenting. Practice diplomacy, tact and grace. Add illustrations.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Profit potential grows with your consistent efforts. Replenish your reserves. Stash away surplus for later. Discover small efficiencies that add up. Stay in action.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially strong and creative. Read the fine print before signing. Research options and determine your direction. Invest energies toward work you love.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Rest and recuperate. Notice dreams and envision an inspiring future. Process recent events and prepare for what’s ahead. Meditate on the results you’d love.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Link arms with friends and allies. Avoid risky propositions. Inspire others by your example. Contribute to a shared effort. Together, you’re a powerful force.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Prepare for a professional test. Your performance is gaining attention. Update your promotional materials. Take charge for the results you want. Expand and grow.