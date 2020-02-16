Gene Ely of Inman will celebrate his 100th birthday on Feb. 21 with a family dinner.

Gene was born Feb. 21, 1920 in rural Inman and has spent most of his life in the Inman area.

He married Miriam Lewis on July 30, 1938. She passed away Dec. 6, 2013. They celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary.

Gene owned and operated Ely’s Standard Service in Inman until his retirement.

He is a World War II veteran and avid fisherman, and is a member of St. Peter’s United Church of Christ.

Children are Gary Ely and his late wife Betty of Hutchinson, Pam Regehr and her husband Galen of McPherson. He has six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to him at PO Box 157, Inman, KS 67546.