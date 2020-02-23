Julie and Corey Bartholomew announce the birth of Sawyer Timber Bartholomew. The family is welcomed home by siblings Evan, 14, and Brooklyn, 12.
Grandparents are Karla Schmucker and Ray and Candy Bartholomew.
Julie and Corey Bartholomew announce the birth of Sawyer Timber Bartholomew. The family is welcomed home by siblings Evan, 14, and Brooklyn, 12.
Grandparents are Karla Schmucker and Ray and Candy Bartholomew.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.