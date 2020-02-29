Today’s Birthday (02/29/20). Leap ahead professionally this year. Your team is unbeatable with disciplined coordination. Winter community collaboration wins, before changes affect your love life and career next summer; this inspires new levels of love and happiness. Domestic renewal next winter motivates a professional surge. Look for passion and find it.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Long-term financial benefits follow pursuit of a profitable dream. Go for a lucrative possibility and discover extra perks. Disciplined efforts pay off.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Follow a personal vision or dream. Keep your promises. Creative work grows your skills and talents. Good fortune follows self-discipline. Enjoy the benefits.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Brilliant insights could reorganize your plans. Discover a lucky break, right under your own nose. Visualize getting what you want. Find new creative options.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Your social status is on the rise. Invite friends to your next event. A community prize is won through collaborative coordination. Realize a dream together.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Try new methods and technologies. Discover opportunities in conversation. Profit through applying knowledge and expertise. Career growth follows a brilliant move.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Get out and explore. Discover new perspectives and flavors. Positive results come through disciplined efforts. Make and strengthen a long-distance connection. Benefit from diversity.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Consider and discuss long-range financial plans. Invest in home, family and real estate. Contribute to benefit family accounts. Collaborate for profitable gains.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate to realize a dream. Something long desired lies within reach. Give in to a magnetic attraction. Support your partner to reach new heights.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Physical action gets results. You can make a dream come true with steady practice. Take care of your health and energy with good food and rest.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially charming and clever. Have fun with games, sports and puzzles. Romance sparks in conversation with someone attractive. Pursue new possibilities together.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Get creative with home renovation. Brainstorm for brilliant insight. Especially listen to young people. Domestic arts produce delicious results. Feed all worker bees.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Original stories get rave reviews. Inspire your networks with wit and wisdom. Share brilliant ideas and useful tricks. Contribute to media, publishing and broadcasting projects.