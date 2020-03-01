Today’s Birthday (03/01/20). Benefits arise in collaboration this year. Coordinated teamwork succeeds. Maintain close communication. Winter victories for your crew and a romantic breakdown lead to changing professional conditions next summer, right before you fall in love again. By next winter, your career rockets. Collaboration is your golden ticket.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Study, research and write your conclusions. Transportation delays or mechanical breakdowns could disrupt things. Patiently ignore rumors and gossip. Clarify statements, messages and intentions.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Compute expenses before making a choice. Minimize risks and stick to frugal options. You can see what wasn’t working. Plan for upcoming financial responsibilities.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Take charge for what you want to accomplish. Don’t get discouraged by miscommunication or delay. Patiently persist. Handle personal obligations. Plot your course.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Finish work privately. Rest and recharge. Consider options and plan upcoming actions. Avoid silly mistakes. Wait for better conditions to make a move.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Support your team quietly. Avoid chatter, gossip or distractions. Misunderstandings can arise. Don’t believe everything you hear. Work may interfere with play. Persist.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Consider the career opportunities that show up. Talk to the entire group. Extra patience is required. Change doesn’t happen all at once. Build self-esteem.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Travel and study enchants you. Plan for the long-range future. Anticipate resistance. Expect challenging conditions. Budget carefully. Adapt to changes on the ground.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Review financial arrangements. Pay bills and keep your agreements. Renegotiate when necessary. Monitor the budget and adjust as needed. You’ve got this.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Work with a partner. Express your feelings without dumping on anyone. Compromise. Avoid harsh words. Another’s opinion is important. Keep your bargains and forgive miscommunications.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Focus to improve physical performance. Reconsider an idea that isn’t working. It could seem intense. Slow down when possible. Reschedule rather than risk your health.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Romantic mix-ups could confuse a situation. Old assumptions can get challenged. Reserve judgment and wait for developments. Keep your patience, love and humor.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Domestic conditions could seem chaotic. Misunderstandings come easily; forgive and forget. Ignore gossip or rumors. Focus on what’s best for family. Relax and rest.