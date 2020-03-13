Farmers now have more options for grain storage on the farm or at the field edge with grain storage bags. If you would like to hear farmer’s experiences of using the storage bags, then make plans to join us on Wednesday, March 18. The coffee, juice and donuts will be ready at 8:30 a.m. and the program starts at 9 and will conclude by 11:30 a.m. It will be held at the Walnut Valley Senior Center, 220 Washington Street, in Rush Center.

Other topics of discussion will be farm storage facility loans by FSA Rush County Director Kim Klozenbucher, and best management practices for on-farm grain storage presented by Carlos Campabadal, K-State Instructor with International Grains Program Institute.

This free program is being conducted by the Walnut Creek and Cottonwood Extension Districts.

All interested people are invited to attend. RSVP is appreciated by Monday, March 16. Call the Walnut Creek Extension Office in Rush County at 785-222-2710, or (800) 460-9079.

According to USDA Agriculture Statistics Service there are currently 380 million bushels of on-farm storage capacity in Kansas.

The United States on-farm storage capacity totaled 13.5 billion bushels on December 1, 2019, up less than 1 percent from the December 1, 2018 estimate. Iowa continues to lead all States with 2.10 billion bushels of on-farm storage capacity followed by Minnesota with 1.55 billion bushels. Other major States include Illinois with 1.48 billion bushels, Nebraska with 1.20 billion bushels, North Dakota with 930 million bushels, and Indiana with 860 million bushels of on-farm storage capacity. These six states account for 60 percent of the nation’s on-farm storage capacity. On-farm grain storage capacity includes all bins, cribs, sheds, and other structures located on farms that are normally used to store whole grains, oilseeds, or pulse crops.

Stacy Campbell is an Agriculture and Natural Resources agent in the Cottonwood District. You can contact him by e-mail at scampbel@ksu.edu or calling 785-628-9430.

