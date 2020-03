Dorothy Taylor will celebrate her 90th birthday Monday, March 30.

She and her family moved to Schilling Manor in 1971. They settled in Salina after her husband’s retirement from the Army. She spent many years working at Tony’s Pizza, including some special assignments after she retired.

Dorothy is now living at Dignity Care Home and would enjoy a card shower to celebrate her special day. Cards can be sent to Dorothy in care of Dignity Care Home, 745 Faith Drive, Salina, KS 67401.