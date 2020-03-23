Today’s Birthday (03/23/20). Reach new professional heights this year. Friends and allies prove essential. Grab a professional opportunity before a change with domestic renovations. Shifting summer travel plans lead to a delicious domestic phase. Turn a creative project around next winter, before adventure enchants. Expand and grow.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Others ask your advice. Provide support with imaginative solutions. You know what moves to make. Reinforce foundational structures for a personal project.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Take a moment to collect your thoughts. Organize plans and schedules. Prepare the next steps. Lay solid foundations, and the implementation comes together easily.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Listen to team feedback. Make sure you’re building strong foundations. Collaborate with your community for fun, contribution and connection. Cooperate on a project with friends.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Provide leadership at work. Someone important is paying attention. Cooperation requires some practice. Go the extra mile. Develop skills and techniques. Smile for the camera.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Expand your boundaries. Lay the foundations for your next educational adventure. Check routes and potential itineraries. Research destination options and study objectives. Explore.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Grow your family financial pool, drop by silver drop. Carefully avoid errors. Include home improvements in the budget. Build your castle, stone by stone.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Express your affection and appreciation for your partner. Create a romantic and magical moment together. Connect on a deeper level. Strengthen bonds and share.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Focus on your physical work, health and fitness. Get expert support when needed. Listen to coaches, doctors and respected elders. Reaffirm a commitment.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Make romantic plans with someone sweet. Research options, choose, and handle the logistics. Get creative. Use your artistic talents. Delight someone you love.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — You can realize a domestic dream. Make an improvement you’ve been longing for. Decisions made now can have long-lasting impact. Choose for quality and value.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Take on an intellectual challenge or puzzle. Analyze the basic structure. Build your foundation first, with simple elements, before elaboration. Present the solutions you discover.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Pursue a profitable opportunity. There’s plenty of business; get support if necessary. Your ideas are attracting attention. Keep providing excellence. Cash flow velocity increases.