Today’s Birthday (04/22/20). Fortune favors long-distance expansion this year. Your consistent work is gaining respect. Adjust to summer changes with a joint venture, before a productive creative communication surge. Shift direction with an exploration. A winter income slowdown gets offset by blossoming shared profits. Discover powerful new tricks.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Use creative communications for sales and marketing under this Taurus New Moon. Step into new levels of prosperity. Begin a lucrative phase.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — A new personal phase dawns with this New Moon in your sign. Take charge. Take your talents, capacities and skills to new levels.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle under this New Moon. Dreams seem within reach. Practice benefits a philosophical, spiritual and mindful phase. Make long-term plans.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Take a group endeavor to new heights. Breakthroughs in friendship, social networks and community provide cause for celebration under the New Moon.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Professional opportunities shine under this Taurus New Moon. Accept new responsibilities as you prepare. Develop a project from an idea to reality. Innovate and create.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Study with a master. Education, travels and exploration sprout under this New Moon. Consider different views and perspectives. Reach out for a long-distance connection.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Find creative ways to grow your family’s nest egg. A lucrative phase dawns with this New Moon. Launch a profitable initiative together.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Support each other through changes or transformations. Partnership blossoms under this New Moon. Begin a new chapter together. Collaborations flower beautifully with nurturing.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Your physical moves seem energized. This New Moon sparks growing health and strength. Put your heart into your actions. Practice for strong performance.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — This New Moon initiates a two-week family, fun and passion phase. A romantic relationship transforms. It’s all for love and love for all.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Wrap your love around home and family. A new domestic phase arises with this New Moon. A seed planted long ago flowers.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Profit through communications. Breakthroughs arise in conversation under this New Moon. Share gratitude and appreciation. Reach out for a powerful connection.