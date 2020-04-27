Today’s Birthday (04/27/20). Your exploration hits gold this year. Grow your career with discipline and coordination. Navigate financial changes with your partner this summer, before a productive, brilliant phase. Revise travel or class plans. A slow income winter motivates booming profits for joint accounts. Study and learn.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Household issues require attention. You’re going through a financially savvy phase for three weeks, with Mercury in Taurus. Profitable ideas abound. Make lucrative connections.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially clever over the next few weeks, with Mercury in your sign. Make solid plans. Share and express your arts. Your creativity seems boundless.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — You’re especially practical, introspective and quiet, with Mercury in Taurus. Resolve old messes and disagreements. Listen to your dreams. Think before speaking. It’s profitable.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Take charge. Communication and collaboration come easily, with Mercury in Taurus. You work especially effectively with groups. Your friends are there for you. Coordinate and connect.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Make profitable deals over three weeks, with Mercury in Taurus. Accept more responsibility. Your communication skills advance your career. Discuss what you want to achieve.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork wins. Fall in love with a fascinating subject, with Mercury in Taurus for three weeks. Dream of distant shores. Pay attention to long-distance connections.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take care of business. Cash flow increases into shared accounts through communication channels, with Mercury in Taurus. Brainstorm financial strategies. Coordinate your collaboration.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Expand your territory. Connect with your partner on a deeper level, with Mercury in Taurus. Creative brainstorming produces exciting results. Talk about shared goals.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Work with health and fitness experts for maximum performance, with Mercury in Taurus for three weeks. Balance mind, body and spirit. Build strength and endurance.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Express your love. Passion surges over several weeks, with Mercury in Taurus. Creative collaboration carries you away. Share your heart with someone dear.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Rest to reduce stress. Fix up your place, with Mercury in Taurus. Talk with family about home changes you’d love. A little paint works wonders.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Focus on a passion. Follow a fascination over three weeks, with Mercury in Taurus. Write reports, posts and articles. Share the news. Express your heart.