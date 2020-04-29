Today’s Birthday (04/29/20). Spread your wings and fly this year. Strengthen foundational professional infrastructure. Make a financial change this summer, inspiring creative and communication breakthroughs. Sidestep an obstacle along the road. Resolve a winter cash flow crunch before a shared venture pays off. Expand your view for greater understanding.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Avoid controversy and relax. Home and family draw you in. All may not go as expected. Communication resolves a structural breakdown. Talk it over.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Household matters have your attention. Make repairs and upgrades. Slow to listen closely, should miscommunications arise. Provide support for home and family.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Edit, polish and revise creative works. Reinforce structural and foundational elements. Old rules may not work for new situations; if so, invent new rules.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Get inventive. Estimate what’s needed and measure the gap between that and what you have. Expect traffic and shipping delays. Discover new income sources.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Stay sensitive to how changes are affecting others. Listen generously. Communication barriers require navigation. Wait for developments and stay patient. Provide leadership, as needed.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — You can see what’s not working. Misunderstandings propagate more misunderstandings. Find a quiet spot to think. Meditate on potential solutions. Savor private rituals.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Develop new team strategies. Shift procedures for new situations. Adjust, adapt and align forces for a common goal. Support others to transition to new methodologies.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Professional matters take priority. Adjust strategies to adapt to communication barriers and roadblocks. Things may not go as expected. Adapt to recent changes.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Slow for better road conditions. Your educational journey could seem blocked or redirected. Heed the voice of experience. Stick to practical priorities. Conserve resources.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Manage finances to benefit shared accounts. Collaborate patiently. Miscommunication, breakdowns and delays could hamper your plans. Work together to handle short-term priorities.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Share responsibilities. Prioritize basic needs. Resolve miscommunications in the moment or they grow. Treat each other with kindness and patience. Rely on partnership for support.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize work, health and physical fitness. Use gentle pressure, rather than force. Don’t argue with a brick wall. Exercise builds strength and endurance.