Today’s Birthday (05/01/20). Broaden your terrain this year. Discipline and organization build strong professional foundations. Reaching a shared financial obstacle this summer leads to a communication breakthrough. Adapt to changing conditions. Shift income sources next winter for a bonus in your shared accounts. Win through collaboration.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — You can see what wasn’t clear before. Gain an unexpected insight into health, wellness and physical energy. Focus action toward building core strength.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Brilliant creativity flowers along with unexpected romance. Enjoy profound conversations with people you love. Savor spontaneous fun and games. Get playful together.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Talk about ways to make your home dreamier. You’re especially intuitive. Share insights with family and housemates. Clean and organize. Add color and spice.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Things are starting to make sense. Take future appreciation into account. Make a creative revelation or discovery. Listen to your muses and follow their instructions.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re full of creative moneymaking ideas. Let other people’s resources work for you through partnership and collaboration. Avoid controversy or fuss. Discuss lucrative possibilities.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Talk about personal dreams and visions for the future you’d love to inhabit. As you gain strength, you also gain options. Nurture your energy.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — New insights guide your thinking. Consider long-term dreams and revise plans to adapt to current changes. Peaceful productivity leads to revelations and discovery.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Learn from other viewpoints. Share resources, information and insight with friends and allies. Find what you need nearby. Connect and collaborate for common good.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Focus on professional priorities. Make an unexpected and beneficial connection. Watch for opportunities and find them. You’re gaining respect and influence. Keep producing results.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Make long-distance connections with far-reaching impacts. An educational opportunity draws you into a new world. Broaden your perspective by studying new cultures, arts and flavors.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Solve a financial puzzle, aided by a small miracle. Meetings could conflict with family time. Changes necessitate budget revisions. Plan strategically. Join forces for funding.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Your creative collaboration sparks into flame. Share brilliant ideas with your partner, and prioritize the hottest possibilities. Romance flowers naturally as you express and connect.