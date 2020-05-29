Today’s Birthday (05/29/20). Build lucrative ventures together this year. Consistent practice and study pay. Partnership takes support next summer, motivating extra income. Redirect coordinated action for shared financial gain. Discover something new about yourself next winter, before love, romance and partnership takes you by surprise. Share your heart.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Grab an unexpected opportunity to practice your moves. Prioritize physical action for work, health and fitness. Score extra points for fresh air and sunshine.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Romance blossoms despite a challenge. You can see what wasn’t working. Collaborate with someone who sees your blind spots. Support each other through difficulties.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Resolve a family miscommunication. Work out solutions to a household dilemma. Resist the temptation to lose your temper. Take time for yourself when needed.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Things are beginning to make sense. Listen and learn. Diplomacy and tact come in handy. Study the situation and coordinate strategies with your team.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Carefully budget and strategize to minimize expenses. Replenish reserves without overspending. Work could interfere with playtime. Prioritize making deadlines and keeping your customers satisfied.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Energy surges are predicted. Focus on personal projects. An unexpected opportunity for advancement arises. Pursue practical details. As you gain strength you gain options.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Get productive in peaceful privacy. Organize your plans and preparations for later action. Complete projects and file them away. Clear space for new pursuits.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — A friend shares a great idea. Discover valuable information and resources through community networks. Connect and share for common good. Strengthen support structures.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Someone important is paying attention to your work. Polish and update your website, portfolio or presentation. Prioritize a professional project. Upgrade your branding and promotional materials.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Try new educational methods and techniques. You’re learning valuable tools and tricks. Studies expand your perspective in new directions. Make a useful discovery.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Changes necessitate budget revisions. Avoid impulsive reactions. Old assumptions get challenged. Strike out in new directions to benefit shared finances. Get innovative for family gain.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Romance could arise, if you can avoid silly arguments. Remember your commitments and forgive temporary foolishness. Share support with your partner. Maintain a sense of humor.