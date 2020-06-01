Amee Hidalgo, a 2020 graduating senior at Pratt High School, placed third in the state of Kansas in the Grand Concours (National French Contest) and Honorable Mention at the national level with a ranking of 26.

Hidalgo has completed four years of French study at Pratt High School and this is her second year to compete in the national contest.

Both years she achieved Honorable Mention at the national level but moved her state ranking from 6th last year to third this year.

First year French students Hayli Gonzalez, Zachary Vandervoort, and Rafe Donnewerth also took the exam with a strong finish with Zach ranking 18th and Hayli 19th at the state level. Rafe was not able to complete his testing in time for the ranking.

“I am very proud of these four students who were willing to put in the effort to keep up with their French class and take the extra time and effort to participate in the exam during the continuous learning due to COVID-19,” said USD 382 French, Spanish andESL teacher Michelle Popovich.

Le Grand Concours is a national competition sponsored by the American Association of Teachers of French. Students are evaluated for their written, oral and listening comprehension skills in French according to the number of years of study they have had.

More than 70,000 students in all 50 states competed in the 2020 event. This is the 85th year of the annual event held normally from mid-February through March.

Hidalgo has also participated in forensics (four years), student council (one year), debate (two years), robotics (two years) and cross country (two years) as a Pratt High School student.

She plans to study social work and foreign language at Wichita State University this fall.