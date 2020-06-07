Today’s Birthday (06/07/20). Profit through collaboration this year. Consistent efforts win educational milestones. Shift partnership strategies for a powerful profit surge. Revise shared financial plans this summer, before a personal epiphany reveals true priorities and a romantic collaboration flourishes. Listen to your heart and loved ones.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Focus on professional priorities. Reassess your assets. Find clever ways to conserve resources. Postpone important decisions or conversations. Consider how to reach future objectives.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — An investigation engages you. Research and study. Make plans for future travel and investigation. Public obligations might interfere with your private time. Stay flexible.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for shared financial gain. Avoid automatic reactions, especially when discussing finances. Take breaks when necessary. Plant seeds and nurture them with love.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Work together to realize a long-term goal, step by step. Talk is cheap. Focus energies on fulfilling promises already made. Coordinate and initiate action.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Work takes precedence. Physical action gets results. Don’t just spin your wheels with idle talk. Get moving for the prize you want. Balance exertion with relaxation.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Relax. Explore your favorite games, activities and crafts. Anticipate some resistance at home; communication breakdowns could mislead. Patiently clarify. Prioritize love, contribution and creativity.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Domestic arts flourish. Cooking, baking and decoration projects provide satisfying results. Make an improvement to your home and garden that nurtures your family.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Creativity abounds. Double-check data before presenting. Edit and revise communications before submitting. Consider a challenge, puzzle or conundrum. Solve for an enticing prize.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Sweat equity counts for a lot. Actions go further than words today. Focus on lucrative objectives and ignore distractions. Energize productivity with a motivating prize.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Take decisive action to realize a personal dream. Don’t get stuck in empty words. Go for what you want. Consider your true priorities.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Tie up loose ends and take a break. Avoid controversy or fuss. Savor peace and quiet. Review where you’ve been and consider what’s ahead.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Carry your share. Take the actions that your team is counting on, one step at a time. Avoid distractions, gossip or chatter. Make your move.