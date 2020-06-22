Today’s Birthday (06/22/20). Fortune blesses collaboration this year. Steady action builds your shared equity. Personal breakthroughs lead you to resolve a partnership challenge this summer. Winter introspection allows you to adapt plans for a higher level of physical health, strength and fitness. Grow stronger together.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Handle domestic matters. Consider spiritual questions. Faith can seem missing, with Neptune retrograde over the next five months. Practice compassion, especially with yourself.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Show up for friends and they do for you. Reminisce with teammates over five months, with Neptune retrograde. Abandon expectations. Reconnect in new ways.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Follow profitable threads. Reaffirm old bonds over the next five months, with Neptune retrograde. Get nostalgic. Review and revise long-term goals. Find new income.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Look back over your adventures and travels over the next five months, with Neptune retrograde. Review where you’ve been to get clear on where you’re going.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Shared finances are in a state of flux, with changes and confusion. Adjust plans over the next five months, with Neptune retrograde. Conserve resources.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — For five months, with Neptune retrograde, you feel most comfortable with familiar friends and partners. Nostalgia and retrospection soothe your spirit. Strengthen close bonds.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Revise and adapt physical routines over five months, with Neptune retrograde. Meditate. Balance stress or burnout with relaxation and peace. Savor comforting rituals.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Relax and enjoy passion projects over five months, with Neptune retrograde. Reorganize your game. Romantic rules are subject to review. Adapt to changes.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Neptune’s five-month retrograde inspires hiding out at home. Privacy soothes. Enjoy family favorites. Release unsatisfying pursuits. Practice compassion with yourself as well as others.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — You can see clearly in review. Revelations surprise. Over five months, with Neptune retrograde, use your heightened sensitivity for negotiations, compromise and diplomacy. Collaborate and connect.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — You’re especially insightful over five months, with Neptune retrograde. Review and revise your income plans. Imagine the life you want and adapt the budget to suit.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Nostalgic reflection thrives for five months, with Neptune retrograde in your sign. Resolve personal issues. Revise an old dream to suit who you are now.