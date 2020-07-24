Today’s Birthday (07/24/20). Expand your physical strength and capacities this year. Discipline and consistency with healthy routines wins. Expect work changes. Insight, inspiration and illumination light up your summer, before physical changes require adaptation. Communication resolves social challenges this winter, before sweet romance flowers. Action gets results.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Work together. Your creativity makes it easier to handle obstacles. Take care of family first. It’s not a good time to gamble. Stick with what’s real.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Get into physical action to grow stronger and produce satisfying results. You can make a great leap ahead with focused practice. Process emotions through movement.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Reinforce support structures for your romantic relationship. Find creative ways to connect. Action speak louder than words, although loving expressions are appreciated. Kindle a spark.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Make domestic improvements to increase the comfort factor. Costs may be higher than expected. Don’t take risks. Invent creative solutions for family support.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Make an unexpected connection. Communication opens doors. Listen with your heart. Share your discoveries and stories. Contribute value to a larger conversation.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Lucrative opportunities can hide under change. Keep generating positive cash flow. Replenish reserves. A push now gets results. Aim high. Provide excellent service.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re on top of the world, but don’t get cocky. It’s too early to cry victory. Stay in communication. Don’t make expensive promises. Monitor conditions.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Get introspective, private and quiet. Listen to your inner wisdom, especially regarding a decision or choice. Consider plans, options and schedules. Organize and imagine.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Your friends can help, if you ask them. Make long-range plans. Don’t believe everything you’ve learned. More study is required. Everything works out.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy professional productivity. Don’t believe everything you’ve learned. More study is required. Adapt your career to take advantage of new opportunities. Discipline pays off.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Advance an exploration. Creative solutions address uncertainty around travel and gathering. Expand your education by studying a fascinating subject with a master.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Love provides a foundation for dialogue, especially with financial conversations. Contribute to advance a shared venture. Follow rules carefully. Collaborate to grow accounts.