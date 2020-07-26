Murphy’s Law

I’m counting down the days for no real reason anymore.

We have a block calendar that counts down the days until my family leaves for our next trip to Disneyland, and every day I turn over a block.

We are now at 71 days out, but that’s not reality.

We know we are not going to California in October. My family has come to grips with the reality that a trip we have been talking about and planning for two years is not going to happen.

If California cannot start school in the classrooms because of the coronavirus, they are not likely to open an amusement park - and they better not.

The disappointment is real, but what are you going to do?

This is the world we live in, and the second vacation we have postponed. A June trip to Custer State Park in South Dakota has been pushed back a year, and now we are looking at May 2021 for Disney World.

I live with this uneasy feeling in the pit of my stomach every day about everything that is going on in the world today.

A worldwide pandemic, civil rights issues and the most important election in my lifetime - we are living through times we will never forget.

All of this makes rescheduling vacations seem like a minor inconvenience.

Everyone would like to get back to some sort of normalcy, but before that can happen people need to take the virus seriously.

Too many fight against taking precautions like wearing masks, washing their hands more regularly, staying 6-feet away from others and staying home unless they have to go out.

It’s ironic. The people who want desperately to have life back to the way it was, don’t take the needed precautions that would slow the spread for the virus and allow all of us to have some normalcy again.

My family talks about Disneyland all the time. While some people are waiting for sports to start and hoping their kids can return to school, we have been talking about the new Star Wars rides.

I think it was more therapeutic than anything. It made us feel too good to have something to look forward to, to think about something other than the real world.

In the end, the real world won, and we will make new plans.

That is where we are at now. In May our trip to Custer State Park was pushed back to June 2021, and now we are studying Disney World.

This will be our first trip to the Florida park after making five visits to Disneyland, and it’ll be worth the wait.

We are counting on the virus being less of a threat by next spring, and we are going to make our plans as if it will.

It’s only 282 days away. I can’t wait.

Patrick Murphy, editor-publisher of the Humphrey Democrat and Newman Grove Reporter in Nebraska, is a former assistant managing editor at The Telegram.