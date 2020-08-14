It is with great pride that Ronald and Jerelyn Schneweis of Dodge City and Shelly and John Mowry, and Brad Peterson all of Cimarron announce the upcoming wedding of their children, Gentry Cheyenne Schneweis to Tyler James Peterson. Gentry was born and raised in Dodge City, KS.

She attended Kansas State University earning a degree in Business Administration. Gentry works for Edward Jones as a Financial Advisor in Dodge City. Tyler was born in Kinsley, KS and later moved to Cimarron, KS. He attended Kansas State University earning a degree in Business Administration. Tyler works at Pride Ag Resources as a Grain Merchandiser in Dodge City.

Grandparents of the bride are Robert and Erma Schneweis, Dodge City, Theresa Downey and the late Bill Downey, Spearville. Grandparents of the groom are Lyle and Alice Katz, Kinsley and the late Lamoyne and Alice Peterson. Tyler and Gentry will become Mr. and Mrs. Peterson on October 3, 2020 before friends and family at Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Dodge City, KS.