Today’s Birthday (08/31/20). Grow and expand family fun this year. Forge lasting bonds through steady collaboration. Share romantic dreams. Collaborate for a team victory this summer, before opening a new romantic door. Discover new professional opportunities next winter, before home renovations nurture. Pursue passion, love and joy.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Share what you’re learning with friends. Connect and share resources. Support your community to adapt to unplanned changes. Together, you can make things happen.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Adapt to professional changes. Look beyond what you can see to imagine new possibilities. Discipline and coordination can take advantage of an opportunity.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Use what you’ve been studying. You have the power and the wisdom to bridge different points of view. Listen and make a powerful connection.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Together you can accomplish more. Don’t be afraid to share your needs. Collaborate to advance shared financial goals. Listen for what could be possible.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Support your partner as you navigate unscheduled changes. Update long-term plans with short-term solutions. Find new strategies for adaptation. Listen and bear witness.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Distractions abound and your workload could seem intense. The excellent work you’ve been doing reflects well on you. Consider all possibilities. Grab an opportunity.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take time to relax. Enjoy art, creativity and games. Whip up something romantic. Savor delicious treats with people you love. Focus on what’s most important.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Manage domestic chores and repairs. Balance bursts of energy with rest and meditation. Help family through recent changes. Adapt your space for new possibilities.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Communication can resolve breakdowns. Stay connected to coordinate a response to breaking news as it happens. Network and share resources. Get the word out.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Finances are at the forefront. Manage tasks, promises and obligations. Stay in communication to manage the consequences of unforeseen events. You can handle this.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Things are not going according to plan. Review and revise. Changes reveal new markets, opportunities and pathways to a personal ambition. Reconsider the route.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Time to recharge your batteries and get ready for productive days ahead. Give up something valuable for something better. Pay attention to your dreams.