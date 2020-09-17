Today’s Birthday (09/17/20). Follow your love light this year. Disciplined practice grows creative passions, talents and romantic connection. Obstacles restrict travel and exploration. Winter professional shakeups inspire new phase of domestic beautification and family fun. Home changes next summer lead to flowering career growth. Passion illuminates the road ahead.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Partnership blossoms under this Libra New Moon. Begin a new chapter together. Support each other through changes or transformations. Strengthen bonds and deepen roots.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Your physical moves seem energized. This New Moon sparks growing health and strength. Put your heart into your actions. Practice for strong performance.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — This New Moon in Libra initiates a family, fun and passion phase. A romantic relationship transforms. It’s all for love and love for all.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Wrap your love around home and family. A blissful domestic phase arises with this Libra New Moon. Seeds planted long ago flower. Share the harvest.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Profit through communications. Breakthroughs arise in conversation under this New Moon. Make powerful connections. Invite participation. Align words and actions for satisfying results.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Step into new levels of prosperity. Get creative with promotional materials under this Libra New Moon. Begin a lucrative growth phase. Find new markets.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take charge. Take your talents, capacities and skills to new levels, with this New Moon in your sign. Begin a period of personal growth.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle under this New Moon. Dreams seem within reach. Practice benefits a philosophical, spiritual and mindful phase. Make long-term plans.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Breakthroughs in friendship, social networks and community provide cause for celebration under the New Moon. Express your love and appreciation. Share gratitude and acknowledgment.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Professional opportunities shine over the next two weeks, inspired by this Libra New Moon. Develop projects from idea to reality. Innovate and create new possibilities.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Study with a master. Education, travels and exploration sprout under this New Moon. Consider new views and perspectives. Make long-distance connections. Bold discoveries await.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Find creative ways to grow your family nest egg. A lucrative phase dawns with this New Moon. Launch a profitable initiative together. Support each other.