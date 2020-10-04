Today’s Birthday (10/04/20). Domestic harmony sweetens this year. Steady practices lead to family growth. Redirect your educational exploration this winter for renewed creativity, passion and inspiration. Adapt and update your story with changing news next summer, before an exciting adventure develops. The comforts of home nurture and restore you.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Focus on profitable actions and plans. It’s easier to advance professionally, with Pluto stationing direct in Capricorn today. Interesting opportunities arise. Imagine a shining future.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Pursue a long-desired personal dream. Make bold discoveries. Release old limitations. Spread your wings, with Pluto direct in Capricorn. A metamorphosis is unfolding.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Consider circumstances from a higher perspective. Long-term financial plans come into focus, with Pluto direct in Capricorn. Adjust and tune. Connect and grow shared accounts.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Create long-term possibilities together. Share future dreams, with Capricorn Pluto direct. Align and invent to fulfill bold declarations and commitments. Raise your relationship level.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Keep practicing. Epiphanies catalyze renewed vitality. Focus energy on long-term physical goals for health and work, with Pluto direct. Look to nature for inspiration.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Fall in love again. Take your romance to the next level, with Capricorn Pluto stationing direct. Support each other. Imagine long-term potential. Share your hearts.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Support your family to adapt to domestic changes, with Pluto direct. Review and clear the past out of closets and spaces. Rearrange for what’s ahead.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — You see what’s missing for clear connection. Use diplomacy around loss, power dynamics and change, with Pluto direct. Publish, share and present what you’ve prepared.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Restore integrity where it’s missing, especially regarding money, with Pluto direct. Strengthen, build and advance long-term goals, plans and dreams. Begin a profitable phase.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Recognize limiting inner monologues, with Pluto direct in your sign. Abandon fears or low self-worth to grow. You are who you say you are.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Consider changes and natural cycles of death and rebirth, with Pluto direct. Contemplate spiritual questions and mysteries. Discover grace, hidden power and authenticity.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Hidden community truths get revealed, with Pluto direct. Abandon power struggles or the illusion of control. An epiphany lights the way. Discover your true friends.