Today’s Birthday (10/11/20). Grow love, strength and resilience at home. Domestic dreams come true with steady focus and action. Making an educational shift next winter inspires creative blossoming. Polishing your writing and communications next summer leads to fascinating investigations and research. It’s all for the ones you love.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Something that sounds good in theory doesn’t work out in practice. Ignore rumors or gossip. Resolve miscommunications, especially with your sweetheart. Adapt to new conditions.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Household issues demand attention. Listen to housemates and family. Assess what’s needed. Handle repairs and work out misunderstandings. Consider possibilities and plot small steps.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Don’t launch ahead without plotting your course in advance. Anticipate delays, misunderstandings and traffic. Allow extra time in the schedule. Resolve miscommunications immediately.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Adapt to unexpected expenses. Changes could affect your income. Find ways to conserve resources. Confirm intuition with cold hard facts. Strengthen foundations and communication channels.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Expect the unexpected. Keep your sense of humor, as absurdity gets revealed. Miscommunication abounds. Talk is cheap; don’t believe everything you hear. Focus on personal matters.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — It’s easy to see mistakes after they’re made. Avoid expensive pitfalls like travel or crowds and lay low. Process transitions. Consider best options.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Revise your team strategy. Unexpected roadblocks require a new plan. Make sure everyone involved is in the loop. Solve problems. Make decisions together.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Professional challenges have your focus. Find solutions by reaching out to your networks. Postpone nonessential efforts. Communicate carefully and clarify when needed. Get extra rest.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — You’ve been craving exploration and adventure. Plot and study the possibilities. Don’t launch without a solid backup plan. Conditions are unstable. Safety comes first.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Get terms in writing. Financial conditions keep changing. Strategize to support shared accounts. Don’t take on more than you can complete. Restraint is advised.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Keep showing up for your partner. Support each other through unexpected plot twists. Avoid risk or travel. Misunderstandings abound. Show your commitment in your actions.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Slow the pace for greater endurance. Prioritize health and safety as conditions shift. Sometimes the best action is none. Listen to your body.