Today’s Birthday (11/20/20). Creativity blossoms and grows this year. Apply disciplined practices consistently for marvelous results. Shift shared finances around winter changes, before an income boost. Save for summer expenses, before your collaborative effort bears fruit. Communication unlocks doors and connects hearts.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Share and connect with trusted friends for a wider view on current events. Begin a lucrative three-week phase, with Venus in Scorpio. Grow family savings.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Take care of business. Enjoy a bonding phase with your partner, with Venus in Scorpio for three weeks. Share support and compromise. Your love grows stronger.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Get outside for a natural connection. Enjoy physical practices and routines, with Venus in Scorpio. Prioritize health, fitness and vitality for strength and beauty.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Grow family fortunes drop by silver drop. You’re especially lucky in love, with Venus in Scorpio. Share your heart. Play and have fun together.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate. Make your home into a love nest. Beautify your space. Engage in domestic renovations that support your family. Put your heart into your place.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Maintain physical practices. Express from your heart, with Venus in Scorpio. Participate in a larger conversation over three weeks for a cause you love.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — The next month can get especially profitable, with Venus in Scorpio. Use your charm and persuasive arts. Collaborate and connect for shared gain.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Home comforts soothe. You’re especially charismatic and irresistible, with Venus in your sign for three weeks. Take special care of yourself. Smile for the cameras.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Writing and creative projects flower. Enjoy quiet time, with Venus in Scorpio. Rest and consider dreams, plans and visions. Natural surroundings and beauty are restorative.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Lucrative opportunities abound. You’re especially popular, with Venus in Scorpio. Benefit through social activities and connections. Strengthen bonds with friends over three weeks.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Take charge. Align your career toward your heart, with Venus in Scorpio. Assume authority. Pursue professional projects that inspire passion over three weeks.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Consider dreams and plans. Follow your heart where it leads, with Venus in Scorpio. Travel, adventure and studies satisfy. Enjoy classes, seminars and exploration.