Today’s Birthday (11/27/20). The year ahead favors positive cash flow. Maintain consistent routines to grow income. Adapting to new circumstances with your partner this winter leads to a phase spotlighting you. Making a personal change next summer leads to renewed romance and partnership. Build and adapt for the future.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Your head is full of ways to make money. Avoid accidents or misunderstandings. Stick to practical priorities. Slow to adapt to unexpected conditions.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Advance your personal plans. News could interrupt romance or fun. Communication goes the distance. Do what you promised. Postpone important decisions. Consider long-term plans.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Consider a crazy idea. Adapt plans for shifting conditions. Articulate dreams and vision statements. Review and assess what’s needed. Write and organize your thoughts.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Your team comes to your rescue. Communicate despite barriers or roadblocks. Stay in touch for shared support. Monitor news on changing conditions. Reinforce long-lasting bonds.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Navigate a professional challenge. Clean a mess. Handle paperwork and file deliverables. Communication can unlock closed doors. Talk about your ideas with long-term potential.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Explore options to advance an investigation. Travel could get expensive and tricky. Make valuable long-distance connections online. Wait for developments. Monitor the news.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get practical with shared expenses and accounts. Follow rules meticulously. Restore integrity where it’s missing. Find an unusual solution. Collaborate around a challenge. Simplify.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration proves essential. Clean unexpected messes as soon as possible. You can see what’s not working. Align on a solution. A creative spark ignites.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Physical action gets results, although they may not be pretty, especially at first. Persistence pays off. Work a transformation. Let go of unnecessary baggage.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Romance arises when least expected. Absence makes the heart grow fonder. Remind someone of your appreciation. Love the ones you’re with. Relax together.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Get into a practical domestic phase. Do dishes, laundry and chores. Manage housekeeping, school and work. Reward participation with family favorites. Enjoy home comforts.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Hidden messes get revealed. Communication unlocks doors with long-term benefit. Let others know what you want. Accept constructive criticism. Discover a brilliant idea.