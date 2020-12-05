Today’s Birthday (12/05/20). Find lucrative opportunities this year. Turn them into solid gold with steady discipline. Make long-desired home improvements. Navigating a winter challenge with your partner inspires a personal epiphany. Changing your style, habits or routines next summer leads to a hot collaboration. Conserve resources to grow.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Get creative. Indulge romantic dreams and fantasies. Speculate and imagine what could be. Hope bursts through again, like a ray of sunshine. Play around.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Focus on home and family. Cook up something wonderful. Imagine ways to improve your spaces. Color works wonders. Share dreams, stories and curiosities.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Let a great story carry you away. Accept a creative assignment. Organize and write your thoughts. Imagine, invent and dream. Share your unique perspective.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — You can get what you need. Replenish reserves. Direct positive cash flow into savings. Plug any financial leaks. Discuss and plan to realize a dream.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Pamper yourself with a style upgrade. Get something you’ve always wanted. Hot water and fragrant soap or tea soothes. Relax and nurture yourself.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Listen to intuition. Avoid risk, expense or trouble. Relax and wait for developments. Organize, plan and prepare. Meditate on where you’re going. Accept a gift.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Friends help you make an important connection. Social participation presents new opportunities and advantages. Empathy builds team and individual strength. Talk about passions and dreams.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Focus on professional priorities. An important person is impressed by your work. Your influence is spreading. Upgrade your public presentation. Smile for the camera.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — A walk outside in nature soothes your wanderlust. Guard against risk. Find beauty in unexpected places. Restraint serves you well. Listen to intuition.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Positive cash flow contributes to shared accounts. Replenish your stores. You can get what you need. Share and collaborate. You’re building something beautiful.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Dream a little dream of love. Confide in someone who understands. Talk about romance and beauty. Share invitations, opportunities and possibilities. Collaborate together.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Do what you love. Maintain practices for mental, physical and spiritual health. Listen to your body. Build strength and endurance. Savor beauty, music and artistry.