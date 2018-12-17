The 2nd annual Holiday Lights contest has concluded with the winners of this year's event announced on Monday.

The 1st place winner was Bob Bendickson, located at 2302 Fairway Drive with 2nd place going to Miles and Susan Wiseman located at 1002 Regan Road and honorable mention going to Josh Pankratz located at 106 LaVista Boulevard.

The event was a joint project from the Dodge City Convention and Visitors Bureau, Dodge City Chamber of Commerce, The Victory Electric Cooperative Assoc. Inc., and the Dodge City Daily Globe.

The first place winner received $200 in Chamber bucks with second place winning $100 in Chamber bucks.

"He makes most of the decorations by hand," Sara Bendickson said of Bob. "The Grinch on the roof he made by hand. He's the creative force behind everything, I am just the workhorse."

The Volkswagen van that makes up part of the yard decoration, has been with Bob Bendickson for over 23 years.

"I bought in Colorado and have had it for a long time," he said.

For years, decorating during the holidays has become a tradition for the Bendickson's, a tradition that started when Bob was a kid.

"When my folks took us around town to see all the decorations, that stuck with me," he said. "So those memories stand out to me so I want to do something for other kids to have memories that stand out to them that they will remember for a long time."

The Dodge City Daily Globe holiday light photo contest is still ongoing, with online only photos being accepted through Dec. 26.

The photos can be submitted to lgum@dodgeglobe.com or by visiting dodgeglobe.com and clicking on the holiday lights photo contest banner at the top of the homepage.

First place winner will receive $250 and second place will receive $100.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com