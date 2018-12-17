Christmas giving began Nov. 30 for Boot Hill Casino and Resort as it began receiving food donations to go towards Friendship Feast and Manna House in Dodge City.

"We started seeing donations Nov. 30 through Dec. 16," said casino director of player development and promotions Tim Graves. "We selected two charities in town to give back to this year and we asked guests to donate 10 non-perishable food items and ended up with two pallets full."

On Monday, the casino made the donation to Friendship Feast and Manna House representatives Sarah Speakman and Steve Tabor.

"We thank everyone for their donations," Tabor said. "We appreciate what everyone did for us."

Speakman added, "This was a blessing for us. This food will help tremendously."

Located at 1012 1st Avenue, the Manna House in Dodge City has been assisting families and individuals in need since 1993. Along with shelter, the Manna House provides food assistance that has been donated from local churches, organizations and individuals.

Since 2000, Friendship Feast in Dodge City has been feeding those in need Monday through Friday every week at First Presbyterian Church 803 Central Avenue.

The Christmas charitable donation is in its seventh year with previous recipients being The Salvation Army, Dodge City Animal Shelter and The Alley.

"Each year we try to focus on one donation item," Graves said. "This year we chose food to give to Friendship Feast and Manna House. As soon as we announced what donations we wanted to receive, they came in like gangbusters."

