He was not the first to be honored with picnics, but this tradition of an annual birthday party for H.B. "Ham" Bell lasted over four decades.

One of the first reunion picnics in Dodge City was the Old Soldiers Reunions which had been held before World War I for Civil War veterans. By the end of World War I, the Civil War veterans had almost all passed away and the recent veterans felt they were too young to hold an "old" soldiers get-together. As a result, this reunion went by the wayside.

In 1929, Ham Bell started holding a nostalgic get-together which lasted for 16 years. The first "Last Roundup" celebrated the laying of the cornerstone of the new City Hall, which is now Boot Hill Distillery.

There were many facets to the first such celebration, including receptions, dedication of the Cowboy Statue, cowboys, cowgirls, singing, featuring Boot Hill School, decorations, bicycles, floats, publicity and bands.

Ham Bell was one of Dodge City's first pioneers and operated a number of businesses in town, including his famous 1870's Elephant Livery Stable. He also ran an ambulance service.

With the advent of the automobile, he had the first motorized ambulance service and automobile dealership in Dodge City. One of his final ventures was his Pet Shop.

In 1934, while returning from Meade, Kansas, Mr. and Mrs. Karl Miller, Heinie Schmidt and Ham Bell discussed holding an annual picnic specifically for pioneers from all over southwest Kansas. Outside the presence of Mr. Bell, Misters Miller and Schmidt decided it would be a birthday party for their friend and old time pioneer Ham Bell. These friends held the first Ham Bell Pioneer Picnic on Bell's 81st birthday on July 31, 1934, and it was held yearly around Ham Bell's birthday for next 12 years.

Before one of his last picnics, Ham Bell reflected. "I hope to live several years more. I love everyone, especially western Kansans. I thank the Lord for much which I have to be thankful for, since He has been with me all my life--and He's gotten me out of some pretty rough spots, too!"

After Bell's death in 1947, the picnic was moved to September due to hot weather in July. For a few years after Bell's death, it was held in conjunction with other events. In the mid-1950's it again became a standalone event.

For years the Old Timers Club of Dodge City sponsored the event. As the members of this Club died, others took over the picnic.

During Dodge City's Centennial summer in 1972 the picnic was not held, being replaced by Heritage Day during the weeklong celebration in August. The Ham Bell Picnic resumed until at least 1975.

That year the officers in charge of the reunion were reelected. The President was Raymond Snyder, Vice-President Gordon Day, Secretary Josephine Hulpieu and Treasurer Mrs. Virgil Seals.

At the 1975 reunion, they gave flowers to Violet Watson (Bell's former caregiver), Mrs. Etta O. Evens and Mrs. L. Ralph Miller for being the oldest women attending. Alfred Holladay and Bud Hampton received flowers as the oldest men. Coming from Falls Church Virginia, Mr. and Mrs. Don Garver got the honor of coming from farthest away.