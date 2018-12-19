Victory Electric is proud to sponsor four local high school juniors to participate in the 2019 electric cooperative youth tour program. Each summer, Victory Electric sends two students to Washington, D.C., and two to Steamboat Springs, Colorado, for two unique leadership opportunities.

Kacee Coast, Cimarron, and Rileigh Heeke, Dodge City, will attend the Electric Cooperative Youth Tour in Washington, D.C., in June.

During Youth Tour, the two will join more than 1,800 youth from across the nation.

Participants will visit the monuments, have breakfast on Capitol Hill with the Kansas senators, and attend several other attractions.

Charlotte Ochs, Jetmore, and Kellie Rhodes, Mullinville, will travel to Cooperative Youth Leadership Camp in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, in July.

At camp, the Kansas students will join youth from Colorado, Oklahoma and Wyoming. Campers will form a mock cooperative, learn leadership skills, and learn about the cooperative industry with tours and activities.

The four winners were chosen based on their résumés, two letters of recommendation, and an interview in front of a panel of judges.

"Victory Electric is proud to sponsor local students for youth tour," said Jerri Imgarten-Whitley, Victory Electric vice president of communications. "As a cooperative, we value the seven cooperative principles and one of those principles is ‘concern for community.’

"Investing in our youth is a great way for us to stay involved and provide students opportunities they may not have otherwise."

The youth tour contest is held each fall for high school juniors.

For more information on the program or how to apply, please visit the Victory Electric website at victoryelectric.net.