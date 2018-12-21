A holiday tradition and popular gift idea for that hard to buy for person is to give gifts of fruits and nuts (along with other products). Usually these are placed in an attractive basket, wrapped with cellophane covering, and brought (or shipped) to your house.

It is important that the fruit contained inside is kept in cool conditions to maintain its quality for as long as possible.

Thus, it is wise to disassemble the fruit basket as soon as you receive it and place the fruit in refrigerated storage.

If all the products in the basket are tree fruits (such as apples, pears, oranges or grapefruit), you can place the entire basket in a cool place- around 40 degrees F for best results.

If the basket contains any bananas or other tropical fruits (with the exception of citrus), remove those fruits and store them separately. About three to four weeks is about as long as you can expect to store these fruits without some shriveling and loss of crispness. (Ward Upham).

During the holiday season, pecans and other nuts are commonly given as gifts or purchased for holiday cooking. Nuts can quickly lose quality if not stored properly.

Excessive water loss can lead to shriveled nutmeats, and the fats and oils in nuts can quickly spoil – developing an off-flavor or rancid taste. Store shelled (or unshelled nuts) in the refrigerator, or preferably the freezer.

Nuts quickly absorb flavors from other stored products, so store them in a tightly sealed container so they won’t lose water or absorb flavors from other fruits or vegetables. A solid plastic container with a tightly fitting lid is preferred.

You can use a heavy grade re-sealable plastic bag as well.

If nutmeats are tightly sealed, they can be stored in a freezer for up to one year, but using them within six months is preferred.

For more information about storing fruits and nuts, contact the Ford County Extension Office.

All of the staff at the Ford County Extension Office want to wish you and your family a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Our office will be closed on Monday, Dec. 24, Tuesday, Dec. 25, and Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019 for the holidays.