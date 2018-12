Seven Baskets Full Ministry's will be holding a Community Christmas Dinner at First Christian Church, 711 5th Avenue, in Dodge City from 4 to 7 p.m. on Christmas Day Dec. 25.

The meal is open to the community.

If you are unable to make it to the dinner or have questions, call 620-789-2351 before 3:30 p.m. to schedule a dinner delivery.