Jared Isaac, a Registered Nurse at Western Plains Medical Complex has been honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.

The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day.

According to WPMC, Isaac is a servant. That is his calling. He is a man of great faith and conducts himself as such. He treats others with respect, compassion, and kindness, just the way we all want to be treated.

"As a nurse, he is one of the most gentle, focused, compassionate, professional nurses I have worked with," said Tammy Priest, ER Director. "You can always rest assured that if you are in his care you can trust your life to him. He is a patient and family advocate.

"He is also a very valued team member who has the respect of everyone in our hospital, all of our physicians, EMS, community, and police. "Patients that are familiar with him always ask if 'Is Jared here today?' when they come here."

Priest added that Isaac is frequently called upon to start difficult IV’s, and to help assist in critical situations with his fellow nurses saying, "I wish I was as smart as Jared is."

"He just smiles and shakes his head and says, 'All you have to do is do it, set your mind, research things, ask questions, and act on it,' said Priest. "We all have something to learn from Jared. I am so blessed to have a Jared as a teammate and friend, I can’t imagine not having him here, that is a hole too big to fill."

WPMC Chief Executive Officer, Scott Smith said of Isaac, "We are proud to be among the healthcare organizations participating in The DAISY Award program.

"Nurses are heroes every day. It’s important that our nurses know their work is highly valued, and The DAISY Foundation provides a way for us to do that."

The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family.

Barnes died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease.

DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.

The care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

Nurses may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues.

"When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night," said Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, president and co-founder of The DAISY Foundation. "Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human, extraordinary, compassionate work they do.

"The kind of work the nurses at Western Plains Medical Complex are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award."