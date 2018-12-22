Samuel Sebhatu, 20, has been arrested in connection to an alleged incident that led to the death of a 37-year-old male in Dodge City, according to Ford County Attorney Kevin Salzman.

Official charging from the alleged incident will come from the Ford County Attorney's Office who has been forwarded the case.

According to the Dodge City Police Department, on Dec. 20, at approximately 1:07 p.m., the DCPD responded to a call of a fight in progress in the 1900 block of East Trail Street.

"When officers arrived they located a 37 year old Dodge City male who was unconscious with serious injuries," DCPD said on their Facebook page. "The male was transported to the hospital where he later died from the injuries.

"While on scene officers arrested a 20-year-old Dodge City male for aggravated battery and later amended the charge to 2nd degree murder."

The DCPD indicated they believe that all suspects from the case have been located.

The DCPD also wanted to state that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The name of the victim in the incident has not been released at this time.

