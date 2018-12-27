While Victory Electric employees were out celebrating the Christmas holiday with loved ones, criminals broke into the payment drop box located on the south side of the building.

After reviewing surveillance video, we determined approximately 45 members dropped off a payment between noon on Friday, Dec. 21, and 6 p.m. on Christmas day.

If you think you might be one of these 45 members, please call our office as soon as possible.

We will need a description of your vehicle and the date/time you dropped off your payment for verification purposes.

In the meantime, we are working with the police department on their investigation and have provided them with the video surveillance of the crime.

We are now evaluating and implementing increased security measures to ensure our member’s payments and information is protected now and in the future.

If you have any information relating to the theft, we encourage you to call the Dodge City Police Department. Thank you.